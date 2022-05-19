DES MOINES - The first day of the Iowa Hugh School State Track and Field Championships kicked off on Thursday morning under sunny skies and warm temperatures.
1A SHOT PUT
Prince of Peace junior Sarah Moeller started the morning off right for the Irish, bringing home sone hardware in the first field event of the tournament.
Moeller snuck into the Class 1A shot put finals with the eighth best throw in the prelims, tossing the shot 36-09 on her first throw of the day. On her third throw of the finals, Moeller launched it 37-09.25 to finish with a seventh place medal.
Senior Lilly Isenhour ended her shot career in tenth place unofficially with a throw of 35-07.25.
Both Irish throwers will compete in the 1A discus on Friday.
1A 3200
Marcus Blount was just happy to finish higher than his qualifying seed on Thursday in the Class 1A 3200-meter run.
The Prince of Peace junior snuck into the field of 24 with the 24th qualifying time in the race. He finished two places higher when he ran his race at Drake Stadium, clocking in at 10:56.37 for 22nd in Class 1A.
200-meter dash preliminaries
Four different athletes tried their hand at making the 200-meter dash finals on Thursday morning, narrowly missing the top eight in their races.
In the 4A race, both Quinn Nielsen and Kanijah Angel ran for the Clinton River Queens. Angel just missed qualifying for the finals and a medal, running the race and finishing just outside the top 10. She crossed the finish line at 26.30, good for 11th place but just short of finals.
Nielsen clocked in at 27.72 Thursday morning.
In the Class 1A 200 preliminaries, Easton Valley senior Aidan Gruver missed his goal of the finals as well. Gruver crossed at 23.91, cracking the top 20 in the field. He runs the 100-meter dash for the River Hawks later this afternoon.
Clinton senior Zach Connell finished in 16th unofficially with a 23.23 in the boys’ 200-meter dash prelims for 4A.
