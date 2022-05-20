DES MOINES - The second day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships cooled down nearly 20 degrees and was cloud covered but offered just as many exciting moments as the day before.
MORNING FIELD EVENTS
Class 1A and 4A field events started local competition on Friday morning. Clinton’s Ali House took her talents to the shot put field, wrapping up her high school track and field career with a throw of 32-06.25.
Prince of Peace duo Sarah Moeller and Lilly Isenhour finishes competition in exciting fashion. Both Irish throwers made the finals.
Isenhour ended up placed fifth in 1A. Her best throws n the finals was 120-02.
”It’s very exciting,” Isenhour said. “It really hasn’t set in yet. It’s just so fun to be here with Sarah [Moeller], we’ve had a fun trip out here and Sarah’s two medals and my one, we did well.”
Moeller finished seventh once more, her second medal of the weekend. Her best finals throw was 108-04.
The Irish bring home three medals from the state competition this weekend.
”It’s been so fun,” Isenhour said. “We both have the biggest, supportive families and they’re at everything and they’re screaming. It’s been everything we wanted it to be.”
HURDLERS TAKE OFF FRIDAY
Easton Valley’s only girl qualifier ran her race Friday morning.Aleah Johnson took her try at the 100-meter prelims in Class 1A,and clocked in at 17.65 after running in the top 24 hurdler field.
”It’s super, super exciting,” Johnson said. “Even though I’m the only girl, I have a ton of people who came out to support me. It’s super exciting to be able to come out here and represent my school.”
Clinton’s Jeremy Galloway ran a 58.80 in the Class 4A 400-meter hurdles, finishing 22nd in Class 2A.
Galloway was happy with how he ran. He ran a personal best at districts, hitting 58-seconds for the first time in a varsity meet. His goal was to stay around that time, and he did.
RELAYS GALORE
Friday really kicked off most of our local state qualifying relays, and the first one to run Friday morning was the Clinton girls’ 4x200.
The 4x200, which snuck in with an at-large big for the River Queens, posted a season best of 1:48.27 to crack the top 20 and finish 17th in Class 4A. That relay consisted of Quinn Nielsen, Kayla Krogmann, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel.
Three of those athletes (Nielsen, Howard and Angel) will also runt he 4x100 Relay preliminary race later Friday morning.
