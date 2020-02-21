DES MOINES – Day 1 of the Iowa and Illinois High School State Wrestling Tournaments kicked into high gear on Thursday morning, seeing results falling on all ends of the spectrum. A number of wrestlers stayed alive, moving into position to bring home some hardware.
Friday saw some more success.
Stay at this link to follow the local wrestlers competing.
CLINTON
Friday: Randall came away with his second pin of the tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, moving him to the semifinal round at 220.
For the 220 quarterfinals, Randall came out immediately with a takedown over Dubuque-Hempstead's Alex Hudson. Hudson was able to reverse, but Randall responded with the same.
He pinned Hudson before the first period ended.
"Last year didn't end how I wanted it to," Randall said on Friday. Randall was eliminated on the first day of competition in 2019. "During the offseason I worked on gettting better on my feet and on my endurance so I could work my opponents and dictate my matches."
Randall then turned to Brayden Wolf of Waverly Shell Rock that afternoon. Wolf sported a 37-1 record, and knocked Randall to the consolation brackets with a tech fall 18-3.
Randall has ensured some hardware for himself and can place as high as third. He'll take on Southeast Polk's Kalob Runyon (34-5) for his chance to wrestle for third place.
Thursday: Hunter Randall (3A, 220) redeemed two state losses in 2019 with a speedy pin on Thursday morning, moving him onto the next round of Class 3A wrestling.
Randall pinned Johnston’s Brady Reese in the first period.
“I was just focused on controlling the match and moving at my pace,” Randall said. “Now I’m just focused on the next match.”
Randall (20-6) will now face Dubuque Hempstead’s Alex Hudson (27-10). Quarterfinal rounds begin Friday morning.
Senior Trevor Bitner (3A, 182) was close to the upset in his first appearance at Wells Fargo, but was flipped in the final 30 seconds to get pinned. He faced a 39-1 Griffin Gammell out of Waukee in his state appearance, falling at 5:57.
“It was a little overwhelming but I couldn’t be more thankful for my coaches and family who believed in me more than I ever could believe in myself,” Bitner said. Bitner finishes with a 21-14 record. “My first match was my highlight. On paper, I should not have done that well.
“I tried some dramatic stuff at the end but 10-6 was huge for me. I am so thankful for everything.”
Bitner then lost in the first consolation round, eliminating him from the bracket.
CAMANCHE
Friday: Camanche sophmore Eric Kinkaid fell on Friday in a 9-5 decision, losing a chance to compete for a state title in Class 2A.
Kinkaid (40-4) faced Lake Lebahn (30-7) in the 132-pound quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. Kinkaid started off the scoring with a takedown 25 seconds in, but saw Lebahn even things up and take the 4-3 lead by the end.
Both pairs scored two more points in the second which left Lebahn leading by one with one period left. Lebahn scored three more points, escaping 30 seconds in and then notching a takedown in the final minute to solidify the win.
Kinkaid, who finished fourth last season, will now be battling for the third place position. He remained battling with a 10-3 decision over Chase Thomas from Crestwood-Cresco to rebound from his first loss.
Cade Everson bowed out of the tournament with his second loss on Friday, falling late in the third period to 41-3 Carson Babcock in the consolation brackets.
Thursday: Eric Kinkaid (2A, 132) kicked things off on the right foot on Thursday, winning 13-1 over West Lyon-Inwood’s Isaac Bruggerman to move on to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Kinkaid will be going for his second straight podium appearance in Des Moines.
The Camanche sophomore got his first takedown in the first period, picking up points on a nearfall. He did the same thing in the second and third, allowing just one point on an escape to Bruggeman for the major decision.
Kinkaid will now look to Lake Lebahn (39-7) of Union-LaPorte City. That matchup is set for Friday.
Ben Vogel (2A, 120) fell in the first round on Thursday afternoon, moving to the consolation bracket.
Vogel (39-6) was pitted against Johnny Hua (37-5) of MOC-Floyd Valley. He fell early in the first period, and was pinned at 1:16.
He bowed out of the bracket with a 5-3 loss to Kuemper Catholic’s Ben Schmitz. Schmitz notched a takedown in the first period, but Vogel cut it to won. They held steady through the second, and Vogel cut it again with a reversal, but a final escape notched it for Schmitz.
Cade Everson (31-4) (2A, 160) will also head to Thursday’s consolation bracket after a fall in the first period. Everson, who is also making his first state appearance, fell to Union-LaPorte City’s Adam Ahrendsen (42-1) in 1:06.
Everson stayed alive with a pin in his nect round. Going up against Anamosa’s Nathan Keating, Everson had two takedowns in the first period, jumping out to a lead. He added five to take a 9-5 lead, but flipped Keating to his back at 5:13 for the win by fall.
NORTHEAST
Friday: Northeast senior Ty Schmidt (34-8) won his first round on Friday to keep moving on in the Class 1A 170 brackets. Schmidt won a sudden victory in overtime over Was Hancock's Mathew Francis.
The match was at a stalemate through the first period, and by the end of the second the only point scored was by Francis with thirty seconds left on an escape. In round three, Schmidt managed a reversal to take a quick lead before and escape by Francis evened the score again.
Schmidt notched the takedown in overtime to keep wrestling in his first trip to the state tournament.
Thursday: Ty Schmidt (1A, 170) stayed alive for the Rebels on Thursday, winning in the consolation bracket.
Schmidt lost the first round of the day to a 26-1 Tristan Mulder of Western Christian Hull. He rebounded with a major decision of his own, winning 12-2 over English Valley’s Cael Hester.
CENTRAL DEWITT
Friday: Keaton Zeimet is still working for a state championship after his second win of the tournament on Friday morning.
Zeimet jumped to an early lead over Jesup's Carter Littlefield with a takedown and a nearfall in the first period. Heextended that, leaving him sage for the 7-4 victory over Littlefield.
That sends Zeimet to the semifinals, where he looks to avenge earlier losses to Cole Whitehead (40-1) from Center Point Urbana.
Thursday: Keaton Zeimet (2A, 113) moved on with ease on Thursday, pinning AP-GC’s Zachary Klahssen in an impressive 28 seconds in the first round.
Zeimet (38-2), who is returning after a third place finish in 2019, will wrestle Jesup’s Carter Littlefield (32-7) on Friday in the quarterfinal round.
Cole Miller (2A, 285) was knocked to the consolations, after the first round as well. Miller fell in another tough break in his second match of the day, losing by a 2-1 decision to Charles City’s Chase Crooks (27-13). Miller cut Crooks’ lead in half in the second period with an escape, but the score held steady until the end.
FULTON
Friday: Fulton's Nate Portz bowed out of the Class 1A 285 bracket on Friday afternoon, losing his second match of the day.
Portz was up against El Paso's Ethan Fault (40-6) and ended up getting pinned early in the second period.
It was the only state qualifier for the Steamers and the first state appearance for Portz, a junior. Portz has only been wrestling for two years now.
"His season may be over, but what an amazing ride for a second year wrestler," head coach Chris Grant said. "He has gained a lot of respect among his fellow teammates and opponents and will be a huge asset and leader next year."
POrtz finished 25-11 and tied the school record for the fasts pin with eight seconds.
Thursday: Nate Portz (1A, 285) battled for six minutes on Thursday to move on in the 285 bracket.
Portz (25-9) met Coal City’s Logan Miller (30-14) in the first round on Thursday, and came away with the 2-0 decision. It was 0-0 after the first and second periods, then Portz scored on an escape right away in the third period and picked up another point for stalling on Miller.
“Nate stuck to the gameplan we had for the opponent,” Fulton head coach Chris Grant said. “Huge win for the first-timer and puts him in great position to bring home a medal.”
That moves him to the Illinois quarterfinals, where hge meets Anthony Enlow of Vandalia, coming in with a 22-0 record. Enlow had faced previous Steamers in the past.
“We’ll see if we can put something together to pull out a win against Enlow tonight,” Grant said. “We’ve seen Enlow several times with Fleetwood in previous years.”
The match didn’t go Portz’s way. He held steady the first period, but was pinned by the undefeated 285-pounder at 2:44. Portz will continue his state efforts on Friday.
MORRISON
Friday: Morrison's Colton Linke responded from his upset loss in the first roun with two straight victories, his Friday win keeping him in contention for a medal.
Linke (44-4) edged out Blake Mays (36-12) with a 7-4 decision in his consolation round on Thursday night, sending him up against Mt. Zion's Tristin Garrett (38-11).
Linke finished off the win over Garrett with a pin halfway through the second period. One more win for Link will ensure him a medal, although the highest he can place is third after the first round loss.
Thursday: Colton Linke (1A, 126) (42-4) found himself on the bad end of an upset on Thursday afternoon, falling by 5-4 decision to Peotone’s Marco Spinazzola (29-9) and sending him to the consolation end of the 1A bracket.
Linke was Morrison’s only 2020 qualifier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.