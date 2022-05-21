DES MOINES - Local competitors set themselves up for a big day on Saturday to wrap up the Iowa and Illinois High School State Track and Field Championships taking place in Des Moines and Charleston.
RELAY WRAP UPS
The Sprint Medley Relay was the first final to be ran Saturday morning in Des Moines.
The Lady Rebels ensured medals in two relays Saturday. They knew they were running for some hardware in the 4x100 later that afternoon, but the quartet of Madison Tarr, Alyssa Fowler, Paige Holst and Ellie Rickertsen placed sixth in Class 2A after a stellar performance in the Sprint Medley.
The Rebels ran a 1:52.53 in the race, anchored by Rickertsen who knows she’ll be going home with four state medals.
“We run together on all of our other relays as well,” Madison Tarr said. “We’ve figured out what works with each other and we just enjoy running together.”
Both Rickertsen and Tarr are seniors and were a part of the state runner-up team in 2021. All four runners run the 4x100 later.
“It’s been really emotional,” Tarr said. “Track is my favorite sports and obviously we had such a great season last season, an it’s just really exciting to be back here again and have a chance and have another chance at team medals.”
ILLINOIS
FULTON SET TO RUN TWO
The Illinois High School State Track and Field Championships were delayed on Saturday thanks to impending storms. They are set to start a couple of hours late.
Lauren Mahoney is set to run the 100-meter dash for the Steamers in the finals, and the 4x200 Relay will be running for their own hardware.
