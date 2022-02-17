IOWA
THURSDAY
DES MOINES - The Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament kicked off on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, and by the end of the day all three local qualifiers were still in the hunt for hardware.
Clinton junior Brooke Peters stayed alive on Thursday after an initial loss, moving on to the round of 12 on Friday. Peters fell to Carter Martinson of Southeast Polk, pinned early in the match. The River King responded in his second round of the day with a 13-3 Major Decision over Edgar Barreiro of Storm Lake.
Peters hade five takedowns and nearfall over Barreiro, leading the entire round to keep alive in the Class 3A 152-pound bracket and head to the blood round.
Peters will wrestle again on Friday against an opponent yet to be determined. Peters can still win out for a third place finish in his bracket, even after the first loss.
Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid started his trek for a fourth straight medal in the right way Thursday morning with a tech fall in the first round of the Class 2A 145-pound bracket.
Kinkaid bested East Marshall’s Kordell Negrete 16-0 by halfway through the second period (2:53) to advance to the semifinals.
Kinkaid’s next round will be a matchup against Decorah’s Brady Stille (31-11).
Royce Butt from Central DeWitt also started his day off with a win. He beat Davis County’s Dawson Townsend with a 6-4 decision, notching the first takedown just 16 seconds in. Townsend took the lead, but Butt managed a late first period response to even the score 3-3.
A late second period takedown by Butt and one final escape gave him his final lead.
Butt, who is in his second state appearance after losing in the bloodround in 2021, will wrestling Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follmann (49-10) on Friday in the semifinals. Follmann won by a Major Decision in the first round.
ILLINOIS
THURSDAY
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Fulton's Zane Pannell battled on Thursday, but fell in the opening round of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Pannell fell by a 9-6 decision to Canton's Joseph Norton Thursday afternoon, sending him to the consolation brackets.
The Clinton Herald will have regular updates at this link throughout the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.