Week 6 saw several local teams have tough games against tough opponents. Check out some statistical storylines from each area game:
TOUGH WEEK
Camanche was the only local team to win last Friday after a thrilling 41-20 over Monticello. The win propelled the Indians from No. 8 to No. 6 in this week’s football poll, while Monticello went from No. 6 to outside of the top 10.
Clinton (played Thursday), Easton Valley, Northeast and Central DeWitt each lost by at least 20 points or more.
Easton Valley dropped from No. 8 to No. 10 in the 8-man football rankings following its loss to No. 1 Don Bosco
OFFENSIVE ALL-STARS
Several local athletes had big performances on offense.
Camanche quarterback Michael Delzell continues to dazzle under center, as he went 16-for-20 passing with 260 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Also in the backfield for the Indians was Cade Everson, who had 16 carries for 143 yards and two TDs, along with four catches for 40 yards and two TDs. Indians receiver Jordan Lawrence led the team with seven catches for 125 yards and a TD.
Facing powerhouse Don Bosco, Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver went 19-of-40 for 206 yards, three TDs and one interception. He was helped out by receiver Carson Fuegen, who had eight catches for 104 yards and a TD, along with a kick return for TD.
Clinton quarterback Jai Jensen had easily his best game of the season against Assumption, as he went 12-of-21 passing for 150 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Central DeWitt quarterback Henry Bloom went 15-of-31 for 231 yards, a TD and an interception.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES
Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid had 10.5 tackles (seven solo, 1.5 for loss), while Kyle DeWeerdt and Logan Waltz each had interceptions.
Easton Valley’s Keaton Wilson led the River Hawks with nine tackles and had a fumble recovery.
Caleb Gruhn led Northeast with eight tackles.
Connor Scheer led Central DeWitt with six tackles. Kaiden Muhl had an interception.
