Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season is in the books. Here’s some statistical storylines from all of the area games.
DOWN WEEK
Three area teams scored seven points or less last Friday: Northeast (seven), Central DeWitt (zero) and Clinton (zero). It was the first time this season the Sabers and River Kings were shut out.
GETTING NOTICED
Easton Valley stayed at 8th in the 8-man football rankings in this week’s football poll, while Camanche has gotten votes (10) in Class 2A after the Indians’ early success.
The River Hawks have been on a tear so far this season, scoring 40 points or more in each of the team’s three matchups this season: 40, 85 and 55 points. That leads all area teams this season.
Camanche, meanwhile, has rebounded in a big way since falling 27-14 to Mount Vernon in Week 1. After just 287 yards of offense in Week 1, the Indians exploded for 489 in Week 2 and 388 last week against Tipton, despite muddy weather conditions.
BEAST MODE
Speaking of the Indians, running back Cade Everson continues to be the most impressive runner in the area. Everson leads all area players with 49 carries for 532 yards -- that’s a 10.9 yard-per carry average, which is more than a first down each times he totes the rock. In addition, he has six rushing TDs.
