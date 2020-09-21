Another week has gone by in the Iowa high school football season. Check out some statistical storylines from last Friday:
ENTERING THE FRAY
Easton Valley stayed undefeated with its 65-48 win on the road over Springville, staying at No. 8 in the 8-man football rankings.
Meanwhile, Camanche made a statement in its 42-0 blowout over Anamosa and people noticed — the Indians are now ranked No. 9 in Class 2A after previously being unranked.
The River Hawks take on unranked Midland this week at home and the Indians face West Liberty — who is just outside the top 10 and receiving votes — on the road.
AIR RAID
While Camanche running back Cade Everson has been on fire this season, it was Indians quarterback Michael Delzell and receiver Jordan Lawrence who put on a show this week.
Delzell went 13-of-20 for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Who caught those TDs, you ask? Lawrence — all four of them, on eight catches for 171 yards. Camanche’s all-time leader in TD receptions keeps adding to an already impressive career.
While Delzell and co. were putting on a show, Easton Valley QB Conor Gruver keeps improving. He had 204 yards passing on 12-of-27 throwing with two TDs and two interceptions. Porter Fuegen caught six of those passes for 98 yards.
REDEMPTION
Both Clinton and Central DeWitt have a shot at redemption after tough losses last week.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents face each other in Week 5, and both are coming off of big losses — Clinton fell 46-0 to Marion, while the Sabers fell in quarterback John McCohony’s first-career start against heavyweight Assumption, 31-6.
Both have an opportunity to turn things around this week.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES
Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid had nine tackles (2.5 for loss), while Tucker Dickherber had two interceptions. Adam Dunlap also had an INT.
Easton Valley’s Hayden Felkey had nine tackles (four for loss) and a sack. Andin Farrell and Ayden Huling each had interceptions.
