Week 5 of the Iowa High School football season came and went. Here’s some of the top statistical storylines from last week’s games:
MOVIN’ ON UP
Camanche moved up a spot to No. 8 in the Class 2A football rankings, while Easton Valley remained at No. 8 in the 8-man football rankings.
No other area teams are ranked or receiving votes.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS
Several area players made big impacts on offense last week.
Camanche’s Cade Everson continues to be one of the top running backs in the area, as he led the Indians with 24 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown. Not only that, but Everson had a 68-yard punt return TD for his second punt return TD of the year. Everson leads the area with 89 carries, 705 yards and eight rushing TDs.
Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver had what might just be his best game yet. He led his team to a blowout over Midland thanks to 16-of-32 passing, 303 yards, four TDs and an interception. He also had a rushing TD.
It was a big day for the River Hawks’ skill players as well, as running back Kolton Murphy had 156 yards on 19 carries with a TD, and also had a 23-yard TD reception. Murphy now has 628 yards on 96 carries with 14 TDs. Receivers Parker Olson (six catches, 130 yards, TD) and Keaton Wilson (three catches, 92 yards, two TDs) couldn’t be stopped by the Midland secondary.
In Central DeWitt’s shutout over Clinton, quarterback Henry Bloom was the definition of efficiency, completing 9-of-13 passes for 199 yards and four TDs. Helping him in the backfield was running back Garrett Sailor, who had 10 carries for 134 yards and a TD, as well as four catches for 97 yards and two TDs.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES
Clinton’s Max Kaczinski led the River Kings with six tackles. Seth Dotterweich had two sacks. Ashten Corbin had a fumble recovery.
Camanche’s Eric Kincaid had 9.5 tackles and leads the area with 47.5 overall. Everson added 7.5 tackles and a fumble recovery. Adam Dunlap was a ballhawk, recording two interceptions.
Easton Valley’s Andin Farrell led the River Hawks with 11.5 tackles, and is second in the area with 44 total. Daken Kramer had a sack. Parker Olson, Hudson Felkey and Hayden Felkey each recovered a fumble. Carson Fuegen had an interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.