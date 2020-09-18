Marion 46, Clinton 0
Clinton (0-3) fell at home on Friday night.
Marion (2-1) opened up the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run from Keenan Diers and a two-point conversion run from Alex Mota to go up 8-0 after the River Kings punted on their first drive.
Following another Clinton punt, Marion scored on the first play of its second drive on a 56-yard run from Lucas Unsen and another two-point conversion made it 16-0.
Shortly after Clinton got a boost with a third-down roughing the passer penalty on Marion, Marion’s DaeQuan Johnson stripped the ball away from a River Kings receiver and took it 35 yards to the house as the clock struck zero, giving Marion a 24-0 first quarter.
Unsen scored on an 81-yard punt return to make it 31-0 just 1:17 into the second quarter.
River Kings quarterback Jai Jensen got a first down on a fake punt on fourth-down and led his team into Marion territory late in the second quarter, but Clinton was unable to score, turning the ball over on downs.
Unsen scored again on a 42-yard run to give Marion a 39-0 halftime lead.
Marion’s second-half touchdown was scored by Mota on a 55-yard run.
Camanche 42, Anamosa 0
The Indians (3-1) shut down Anamosa (1-3) on Friday night in Anamosa.
Easton Valley 65, Springville 48 (8-man football)
The No. 8-ranked River Hawks (4-0) got the job done on Friday night at Springville (3-1).
After the Orioles returned a kickoff for a touchdown to lead 22-20, Easton Valley ripped off 20-straight points to go into halftime leading 42-22, leading the rest of the way to get the victory.
Assumption 31, Central DeWitt 6
The Sabers (2-2) fell to the Class 3A No. 6-ranked Knights (4-0) at home Friday night.
Assumption led off with a five-yard touchdown run from Dayne Hodge. The Sabers responded with a 63-yard touchdown pass from John McConohy — making his first-career start — to Kaiden Muhl to make it 7-6.
Assumption kicked a field goal to take a 10-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Hodge scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Knights take a 24-6 halftime lead.
Owen Hamel scored Assumption’s final TD on a six-yard run in the third quarter.
Sabers’ starting quarterback Henry Bloom did not play.
