PRESTON — Porter Fuegen had fun Friday night.
“It was just fun,” Fuegen said. “That’s the only way I can describe it. We came out high energy and I knew this might be my last game on this field, so I just wanted to come out and have a big game on it.”
Fuegen and the Easton Valley football team (8-1) defeated Springville 63-8 in the second round of the 8-man playoffs at home.
The River Hawks led 27-0 by the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime as the Orioles’ (6-3) defense had no answers.
“It was super fun,” Fuegen said. “We came out and we executed our gameplan perfectly. We knew we were going to come out and be physical from the jump and that’s exactly what we did. We got a couple big takeaways on defense and that’s always huge.”
It was a much different game from when the teams first met in Week 4, where the River Hawks defeated the Orioles 65-48.
“From Sept. 18 until now, we’ve gotten a lot better,” EV coach Tony Johnson said. “We recognized we made a lot of mistakes in that game and we corrected them. A lot of them were on special teams and we really made a focus on kickoff. Spencer DeMean is a great football player, so you’ve got to account for where he’s at at all times.
“We took care of him, kept it in front of us and the rest is history.”
Two minutes into the game, Porter Fuegen scored on a 25-yard touchdown run.
On the first play of the ensuing Springville drive, Fuegen picked off a Bryce Wilson pass and set the River Hawks up deep in Orioles territory.
“I just saw him release out and I gave him a little jam,” Fuegen said. “I saw the ball go up and I just went over top of him and grabbed it.”
A few plays later, Fuegen caught a 13-yard TD pass from Conor Gruver to put EV up 12-0 just over four minutes into the game.
“Starting out with the run right away and really establishing the run was good,” Gruver said. “It opened up the play action; the short, quick passes. Porter killed them last game and they keyed more on him, and he did the same thing this game — had a great game.”
About a minute later, Gruver found Parker Olson over the middle for a catch-and-run, 81-yard TD.
The final score of the quarter came on a 13-yard TD run from Kolton Murphy a few plays after Murphy picked up the first down on a 4th-and-3 run.
That made it 27-0.
Gruver had an 85-yard touchdown run called back at the start of the second quarter, but it didn’t matter — he found Keaton Wilson wide open for a 62-yard touchdown just a few plays later.
With a minute before the half, Gruver connected with Fuegen again for a 67-yard TD pass down the middle on 4th-and-15.
Gruver said the passing game has made significant strides in his first year under center.
“It’s gotten a lot better,” he said. “Working with the receivers, being my first year, most of these guys’ second year in the offense — it’s definitely gotten a lot better. Coming in after Nate (Trenkamp) — pretty big shoes to fill, but I’m doing what I can and we’re doing what we do best, and what’s best for the team.”
Scoring touchdowns for the River Hawks in the second half were: Andin Farrell (fumble recovery in the end zone), Fuegen (24 catch) and Murphy (32-yard run). Fuegen had another interception in the fourth quarter.
Springville’s DeMean scored on a three-yard TD catch from Luke Menster in the fourth.
The River Hawks will find out their next opponent in the pod playoff format in an announcement from the Iowa High School Athletic Association at noon on Saturday.
Class 3A Second Round: Davenport Assumption 21, Central DeWitt 7
The Sabers (5-4) fell in the second round to the Knights (8-0) Friday night at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Central DeWitt’s Kaiden Muhl had a seven-yard touchdown run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.