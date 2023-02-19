CLINTON - Clinton High School graduate, Abby Struble returned to Clinton on Saturday afternoon as she competed Luther College as they took on Augustana at the Clinton River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Complex.
In her freshman season at Luther College, Struble was able to pick up an 8-3 win in the doubles competition with her teammate Lexi Hastings.
Struble also picked up a singles win 4-6, 7-6 (7-0) and 1-0 (10-3). Struble won the tie breaker match to get her team a point.
However, despite Struble's success, Augustana still picked up the win over Luther College, 5-4.
Her former coach, Cindy Rasche and former doubles teammate Anna Current each were in attendance on Saturday to support Struble.
"It's so exciting to see your former players grow in their sports," Clinton High School girls tennis coach Cindy Rache said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.