FILE – In this March 4, 2021, file photo, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon brings the ball up during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Iowa City, Iowa. Former Iowa State football player Nicholas Kron was arrested in connection with an assault on Bohannaon in May. Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn., faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Bohannon outside a downtown Iowa City bar.