Fall sports may seem a lifetime ago, but the Clinton Herald is revisiting cross country season to reveal more postseason finalists.
The 2019-2020 cross country runner of the year finalists join the growing list of award finalists to be honored at the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards later this summer. The overall runner of the year for both boys and girls will be announced at the awards ceremony.
The boys cross country runner of the year finalists all earned state berths this season, impressing in Fort Dodge.
The forerunner of that group is Dylan Darsidan, who brought home a Class 2A state title this season. Darsidan won the state meet in 16:02, breaking away from Bellevue’s Brady Griebel in the straight away at Fort Dodge.
“It felt amazing,” Darsidan said. “It was one of the best races I’ve had. I got myself in the position I wanted and it felt great.”
Northeast’s Andrew Hilgendorf also placed in Class 2A, reaching the deck and bringing home hardware in his senior season. Hilgendorf ran his last meet of his prep career in 16:44, crossing the finish line as the 12th best in Class 2A.
“There was a rush of join, happiness and disbelief going through my mind knowing that all my hard work had finally paid off,” Hilgendorf said.
Marcus Blount came out to the courses as a freshman for the Irish, and progressively worked his way through the competition to qualify as a freshman. The only Irish boy qualifier was in the top third of the field with a 17:33 race.
The girls’ finalists also feature three state qualifiers, all with different stories.
For Central DeWitt’s Carly Small, it was a comeback story. Small qualified as a sophomore for the state meet, but missed going her junior season .
She rebounded to qualify for the Class 3A race her senior year, the only qualifier for the Sabers.She finished in the top 75 of the field in her final high school race.
Northeast’s Cenady Soenksen came out as a surprise to many, dominating her freshman campaign and capping it off with a state appearance. She nearly cracked the top 20 in her first appearance, finishing the race in 20:06.8.
“I think it says I achieve a lot, I work hard and try to stay up with the seniors,” Soenksen said. “[I want] to train harder during the winter so I can run faster next season.”
Prince of Peace’s Sophie Griffin qualified for the second time, leading a group of Irish ladies to their first team trip since 2011. She finished top 30, breaking her own school record with a 20:32.4 race.
The boys coach of the year finalist is Camanche’s Erin Montgomery, and the girls’ coach of the year finalist is Prince of Peace’s Owen Howard.
