EAST MOLINE, Illinois – The survival of the fittest.
Jarett Franzen has been there before and will be there again. He survived the 15-lap, 10-caution Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMod Feature Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway.
“Wow. I hate cautions,” Franzen said and laughed in the winners circle. “We needed to get up front early. I didn’t even know I had this damage. I didn’t feel anyone get into me.”
Franzen topped a season best 27-car field with only one of those not starting the main. On his mind this Memorial Day Weekend were the losses of two people close to his race team.
“Yeah, that was on my mind. Every time I went low into turn one I just wanted to stay smooth and get here. It’s emotional.”
The Maquoketa, Iowa ace also claimed a $100 Maquoketa/East Moline bonus for wins at both tracks.
Steven Spiker, Cody Calam, Nathan Balensiefen and Trey Grimm rounded out the top five.
Jonathan Brauns made the decision to make the trek to EMS and it paid off. The Muscatine, Iowa pilot led flag to flag to take the 25-lap Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Model finale.
Point leader Andy Nezworski charged from mid-pack to the runner up spot by the checkers. Gary Webb, Joe Ross and Mike Guldenpfennig followed.
Jeff Larson stayed hot with his second straight J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modified 20-lap feature win. Also for the second week in a row, he picked up the $100 Maquoketa/East Moline bonus.
Brandt Cole led early, charged late and settled for second followed by Travis Denning, Tim Hamburg and Brandon Durbin.
Point leader Jesse Owen used both high and low on the last two laps to pass Joe Bonney and win his second straight 15-lap County Waste Systems Street Stock main.
After Bonney was Jake Lund, Rick Schriner and Justin Thomas.
Drew Burk won his second Rudy’s Tacos IMCA Hobby Stock 12-lap finale. Adam Parker, Steve Rangel, Randy Lamar and Logan Gustaf followed.
Mike Zemo, Jr. took the 15-lap Weekend Performance IMCA Mod Lite feature, passing R.J. Gonzales late. Michael Dominguez, Anthony Guss and Rob Guss followed.
Dustin Forbes won the Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compact 12-lap ender, his second win in two weeks. Cyle Hawkins, Jimmy Dutlinger, Jason Rhoads and Codie Proehl were next.
A season high 105 entries from four states jammed the pits and racing was concluded by 10 p.m.
The season continues on the quarter-mile dirt oval this Sunday June 6. Racing takes place in all seven classes. Gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 5:30 with racing to follow.
For more information, log on to the East Moline Speedway Facebook page or call 563-343-8250.
