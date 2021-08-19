Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan puts the tag on Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals at the plate in the fifth inning of fifth game of World Series at Detroit's Tiger Stadium, in this Oct. 7, 1968 file photo. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, has died at age 79. AP Photo/File