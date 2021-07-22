MUSCATINE, Iowa — Henry Bloom couldn’t believe it.
Central DeWitt freshman Jacob Maher hit a ball to deep centerfield, over the double-decker fence — home run, three-run shot.
“I looked up, then I saw the centerfielder look up, and I’m like, ‘No way,’” Bloom said. “And then I see it clear the wall. I was thinking I was going to tag up and go three (from second base), but it cleared the wall and I was like, ‘Holy …’ He’s a freshman, too. I was just like, ‘Wow.’
“I’ve never been so mind blown. I was in awe.”
Maher’s big hit helped the Sabers to a 6-1 win over Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A Substate 4 Championship game Wednesday.
Maher, a freshman, got crowded by his teammates at home plate.
“It felt surreal,” Maher said. “Seeing all my teammates backing me up, coming around third — it was a different feeling.”
It was Maher’s second home run in three days — the freshman had one Monday in the team’s 5-1 substate second round victory over Fort Madison.
“Good hitter,” Sabers coach Shane Sikkema said. “Had one down in Fort Madison, too, so obviously he’s in the lineup for a reason. The seniors bought into him early in the season — they saw how the ball comes off the bat. I’d be a dumb coach not to have him in the lineup. Good kid — deserves what he gets.”
Maher said it’s been a progression from the start of the year to now.
“It was off to a rocky start,” Maher said. “I wasn’t really doing as well as I intended, but then I started not thinking and just having fun, and I just started hitting the ball well.”
He credits the seniors with accepting him as one of their own.
“They’re really good leaders,” Maher said. “They really took me in when I got pulled up to varsity. They’re really good teammates.”
Maher’s home run now ties him with Bloom and Boomer Johnson for the team lead in home runs at two each. Bloom said they’re all gunning for No. 3 before the season’s over, but he’s fine with normal hits, too.
“Base hits are good too,” Bloom said, laughing.
Bloom said part of the Sabers’ strength is the impact of the older guys and the younger players.
“The younger guys are joining in right with us,” Bloom said. “We’re such a big family. It just feel so good.”
