DES MOINES - The ISHAA and IGHSAU State track & field meet continued on Friday afternoon with plenty of more events.
Highlighting the day for Clinton was their girls 4x100 meter relay team. Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel combined for a time of 49.39 seconds to place seventh in the preliminary race to make the state finals on Saturday afternoon.
Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller began the day on Friday finishing sixth place in the class 1A girls discus throw. The senior threw her discus 113 ft, one inch to earn her spot in the finals. Although she was unable to get a better throw, she finishes her senior season with two sixth place finishes at state.
The Clinton River Queens distance medley team was the first local track event of the day with Kayla Krogman, Makayla Howard, Carryn Sattler and Camryn Sattler running a time of 4:22.63 seconds to place 16th in the event.
Clinton's boys and girls each ran the 4x200 meter relay with the River Queens taking 17th place as Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman and Kanijah Angel ran a time of 1:46.52.
The River Kings took 18th in the 4x200 with Terry Liggins, Ian Thomas, Addison Binnie and Bryant Lee combining for a time of 1:31.38. This same relay team also placed 17th in the 4x100 meter relay, running a time of 43.70 seconds.
Easton Valley's Carson Fuegen competed in the Class 1A 400 meter hurdles, placing 16th with a personal best 58.21 seconds.
*This story will continue to update as the day goes on.
Thursday at Iowa State Track & Field Meet: Russell takes fifth in the discus, Maricle finishes third in High Jump
DES MOINES - Clinton's Ajai Russell took fifth in the Class 4A discus throw, launching his discus 165 ft, 11 inches on his very first throw. His next five throws all were fouls as he tried to set the bar even higher but his initial throw was good enough for the fifth spot in his class.
"It was honestly instant relief. I knew right away that I was onto finals so it kind of took that pressure off of me. I was gunning for that [the school record] the rest of the way," Russell said. "It feels good. Every meet honestly has been first or second place so I was hoping to surprise some people and get first but I came in fifth."
Sarah Moeller highlighted Class 1A shot put, placing sixth with a throw of 37 ft, six inches. That was her first throw of the day that propelled her right near the top.
"It was good. I was a little nervous but I knew I wanted to start off strong and that throw was really good," Moeller said. "I improved from last year where I finished seventh but I was able to come in and give my best."
The senior from Prince of Peace was able to get a medal out of the shot put event and will look to add another one Friday in the discus.
"I'm very excited. I've been having good practices. I need to get some speed but I'm really excited to compete," Moeller said.
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle attempted to defend her title in the Class 3A high jump on Thursday evening but she came up just short, finishing in third place after clearing five ft, four inches. The senior will get an opportunity to medal again on Friday afternoon when she runs in the 100 meter hurdles.
Easton Valley's Charlie Simpson competed in the Class 1A long jump on Thursday morning, placing 21st with a jump of 19 ft, 1.25 inches. That is the lone event for the senior as he finishes out his high school career.
Clinton's Camryn Sattler battled in the 3000 meter run, running a time of 10:45.37 to finish in 15th in the event. The junior will compete in the distance medley on Friday morning.
In the Class 4A 200 meter dash, Clinton's Kanijah Angel and Quinn Nielsen finished in 17th and 24th respectively to miss the finals cut. Angel ran a time of 26.16 seconds while Nielsen ran a time of 27.07 seconds.
Angel was not done yet as she qualified for the finals in the 100 meter dash. She took third in the preliminaries with a time of 12.44 seconds. She will compete Saturday afternoon in Class 4A finals. Her teammate Hannah Malli ran a time of 13.21 to place 23rd in the event as well.
Finally for Clinton, freshman Elle Lonergan cleared four ft, ten inches to tie for 19th place on the day.
The Northeast Rebels got the Class 2A and Class 3A session started by running the shuttle hurdle relay. Corbin Knutsen, Asa Cox, Cole Johnson and Alex Everson just missed the cut for the finals, placing ninth in the preliminary round with a time of 1:03.17.
Northeast's Talib Bird and Camanche's Ethan Schultz each dominated the 100 meter dash preliminary round with Bird placing first with a time of 11.05 and Schultz took third with a time of 11.23 seconds. The two will face off in the finals on Saturday afternoon.
Northeast's Paige Holst was able to qualify for the finals in the 200 meter dash after running a qualifying time of 25.86 seconds. Holst was not done yet as she qualified for the finals in the 100 meter dash as well after running a qualifying time of 12.75 seconds. She also placed 12th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.72.
Her teammate Jimmy Weispfenning will also be going to the finals in the 200 meter dash but on the boys side of things after he ran a 22.61 for the seventh best time in his class.
Camanche's Grace Sanderson was also in the 200 meter dash, placing 21st with a time of 27.22 seconds. Camanche's Ella Blinkinsop and Jayden Cravatta each competed in the 100 meter dash, running a 13.19 and 13.24 respectively.
Central DeWitt's Corby Cornelius finished in sixth place in the class 3A high jump after clearing six feet, four inches. Will Ginter qualified for the 200 meter dash finals after running a qualifying time of 22.40 to finish in seventh in Class 3A.
Finally, DeWitt's Alex Fuller placed sixth in the Class 3A 400 meter dash to cap off Thursday at the IHSAA and IGHSAU State Track & Field Meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.