CLINTON CAN’T HANDLE DAVENPORT CENTRAL
CLINTON – After a quick strike, the River Kings were unable to stop the rush and fell 48-23 to Davenport Central.
After kickoff, the River Kings scored first. Clinton quarterback Jai Jensen sent a long pas down field to find the hands of Addison Binnie for a 75-yard pass play and a 7-0 lead less than 60 seconds in.
After a turnover and everything tied, the Clinton defense was able to hold off the Blue Devils at the 22-yard line and force a field goal.
In fact, the Blue Devils scored 22 unanswered points before Clinton answered. Their next score came late in the first half and a two point conversion run from Zach Connell.
By half, the River Kings were trailing 22-15 and then the Blue Devils took off.
But some big runs, including a 45-yard touchdown a minute in, kept throwing the River Kings back farther. Clinton wasn’t able to score until a fourth down late in the half long pass to Zach Connell gave them a chance for another pass to Binnie.
Davenport Central had 20 first downs with no turnovers and rushed for over 400 yards rushing as a team.
Clinton had 13 first downs. Jensen was 17-27 for over 270 yards and three touchdowns. Tavian Bailey had 21 yards rushing for the ground leader on the night.
The River Kings (0-2) and travel to Central DeWitt (2-0) next Friday.
FULTON DOWNS EAST DUBUQUE
FULTON, Ill. – After a hectic start to Friday night’s game, the Fulton Steamers found a way to overcome East Dubuque 30-20 for their second straight Friday night win.
East Dubuque came out of the gate with an 85 yard kickoff return to score. Although extra point attempts were thwarted, East Dubuque had a 6-0 lead within four seconds.
After that, Jake Jones made a big run himself to put the Steamers in scoring position, 6-6 to knot it up within a minute of play.
What ensued was equally as chaotic. A fumble recovery by the Warriors, a successful onside kick for the Steamers, a passing play broken up in the endzone by Keegan VanKampen plus another East Dubuque touchdown and it was 12-6 by the end of the quarter.
The first quarter was littered with penalties for the Steamers as well.
Jacob Jones led the ground attack with 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Keegan VanKampen had 102 yards and one TD.
Patrick Lower had 127 yards passing on the night, Brock Mason catching for 92 of those and the one touchdown reception.
The Steamers (2-0) will take on Du-Pec next Friday.
EASTON VALLEY ROLLS CENTRAL ELKADER
PRESTON – The Easton Valley River Hawks stayed perfect with another dominant win in the 8-man circuit, taking down Central Elkader 67-8 at home.
Easton Valley scored 35 in the first quarter, riding a shutout until the fourth when Central Elkader put their sole 8 points on the board.
Four passing touchdowns from Conor Gruver and four rushing touchdowns sent the River Hawks flying to 2-0.
The River Hawks (2-0) go on the road for the first time in Week 3, heading to Midland in an attempt to stay perfect on the year.
NORTHEAST FALLS IN OT
WILTON – It looked like the Northeast football team could pick up their first win of the season, but a late overtime score sent them home on the losing end of a 32-26 game at Wilton.
The pair were knotted at 26-26 at the end of regulation, sending them into extra minutes. Northeast couldn’t find the extra points.
The Rebels (0-2) stay on the road for Week 3, heading to Durant next Friday.
