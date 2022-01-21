CLINTON BOYS CAN’T TOP MUSCATINE
MUSCATINE – The Clinton boys couldn’t repeat a win over Muscatine, falling 72-65 on the road on Friday night.
The River Kings took down the Muskies earlier this season.
With just over five minutes to play in regulation, Clinton held the 59-56 lead over the Muskies. Clinton had led by nine to start the quarter and led by double digits at times in the game.
Just a minute later, Muscatine took a three point lead after going on a 7-0 run.
Clinton tied the game up again at 65 with 1:38 left to play, but the Muskies closed the game out. It was Muscatine’s first win of the season.
Lucas Weiner led the offense for the Kings with a double-double, scoring 26 on the night.
The Clinton boys (2-11) come back home on Tuesday, welcoming Davenport Central to Yourd Gymnasiun.
DEWITT TOPS BETTENDORF IN MAC REMATCH
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers took the second game of the season from Bettendorf 45-30 in front of their home crowd on Friday night.
The Sabers, ranked No. 10 in the state, fell to the Bulldogs earlier this season by just four points.
The Sabers (11-4) turn their attention to Davenport North. They’ll travel to the Quad Cities for that game on Tuesday.
The No. 10 Central DeWitt boys also picked up a win on Friday, beating the Bulldogs 49-42.
After trailing by three in the first quarter, the Sabers came back to take a a 22-19 lead by the half. The Bulldogs stayed close until the fourth quarter when DeWitt pulled away.
DeWitt (11-2) will welcome Davenport North next Tuesday for more Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
CAMANCHE SWEPT BY MID-PRAIRIE
WELLMAN – The No. 8 Camanche varsity boys and the varsity girls team both came away with losses Friday night at Mid-Prairie.
The Camanche girls fell 54-35.
The Storm only managed three points int he first quarter and trailed by seven before surging back to cut the lead to 23-19 at the half. The Golden Hawks came out in the third quarter and outscored the Storm 20-8 to solidify their lead and their win.
The Storm (4-9) will play again on Saturday when the varsity teams travel to West Liberty.
The No. 8 ranked boys fell 51-46 to the No. 6 Golden Hawks, who haven’t lost a game yet this season.
Camanche (12-2) will play again on Tuesday, traveling to North Cedar High School to take on the Knights.
PRINCE OF PEACE REBOUNDS WITH WIN
CEDAR RAPIDS – The Prince of Peace girls team rebounded from a close conference loss with a huge win over Cedar Valley Christian on Friday night on the road.
The girls, who fell by four points to unbeaten Calamus-Wheatland, came back with a 73-25 romp of the Huskies. The Irish allowed just single digits in all four quarters, jumping to a 47-14 by halftime.
Senior Lilly Isenhour hit a career milestone during the victory, surpassing 1,000 career points.
The Irish girls (9-6) is back in action and back at home next Thursday, welcoming Tri-Rivers West opponent Edgewood-Colesburg.
The Irish boys couldn’t make it a varsity sweep, falling 78-65 to the Huskies.
Prince of Peace (2-10) will play again on Saturday afternoon, traveling to Winfield-Mt. Union for a non-conference game.
NORTHEAST TOPS DURANT
DURANT – The Northeast boys picked up a 59-38 conference win on the road Friday night over Durant.
The Rebels had a 14-11 lead after one quarter and extended that to 39-31 after three. They finished with a 20-7 fourth quarter.
The Rebels (9-5) return to the court on Tuesday, traveling to Anamosa.
FULTON FALLS TO POLO
FULTON, Ill. -The Fulton girls basketball team fell at home Friday night, getting taken down by Polo 50-29.
Three different Steamers scored eight points a piece – Lara Bielema, Miraya Pessman and Kylie Smither.
The Fulton girls are back on their home court next Tuesday, hosting Amboy at Fulton High School.
