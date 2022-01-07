CLINTON – The No. 11 Central DeWitt girls cruised to a 72-34 win over Clinton on Friday night at Yourd Gymnasium, gaining another win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Off the jump, Taylor Veach found Allie Meadows on the block for an easy two points. Immediately after, the Saber press forced a Clinton turnover that turned into a bucket by Veach.
Central DeWitt had the 4-0 lead just thirty seconds into the game and never looked back.
“We’ve been kind of clunky on offense all year,” DeWitt coach Justin Shiltz said. “We have a lot to work on. We have a lot of skilled girls on offense it just hasn’t been clocking 100 percent of the time. That was our main focus tonight was to really get into a rhythm and start that second half of the season playing really solid basketball on the offensive end.”
Taylor Veach scored seven points in the first two minutes of the game alone.
“We told the girls about [Taylor] Veach and [Allie] Meadows,” Clinton head coach Cathy Marx said. “Everyone knows about Veach and Meadows, and when you talk about the complete package, these ladies are legit DI. I said that they’re going to have a lot of time to learn from them, learn what they do, and take some of those pointers. Our girls know it, we just have to see it on the court, and we played a good team tonight.”
Emma Riessen shoot a three at 5:30 of the first quarter to cut the scored to 11-3, but DeWitt freshman Lauren Walker answered with a long shot for the Sabers.
“We need that,” Marx said. “There’s a lot of girls who have those green lights. It’s all about shot selection and timing, knowing when to do it. Tonight, Emma was in sync, in her movement, it was great.”
By the end of the quarter it was 27-10 and by the half it was 44-17.
In the second quarter, DeWitt senior Allie Meadows, a Western Illinois signee, hit her 1000th career point. Meadows finished with 19 for the Sabers.
“It’s super exciting,” Meadows said. “It’s always been a personal goal of mine but I really have to thank my teammates and coaches 100 percent because it wouldn’t be possible without them.”
Taylor Veach had another 18.
Emma Riessen led the River Queens in scoring with nine points. Kanijah Angel finished with eight and Veronica Ramirez had another seven.
The River Queens (1-9) welcome Davenport West to Yourd Gymnasium on Tuesday. Their sole win of the season came against the Falcons the first time the Queens saw them.
Now that they’re starting the second half of Mississippi Athletic play, Coach Marx is hoping to see improvement as they see teams for a second time.
“I think we had a big meeting about the end of the first chapter of the season,” Marx said. “Now everyone knows us, they know everyone going in, this is when we’re stepping up and being a little more strategic with what we do.
“It may not be what people see on the scoreboard. In the locker room, we have our goals and what we want to see each night. As long as we keep picking away and seeing improvements, that’s what we ask every game.”
The Sabers are hoping the same thing. After a big roster shakeup, they’ve been trying to find their offensive rhythm. They hope that some of their losses to ranked teams from the first half go their way when they face the same teams again. Central DeWitt (7-3) will have three games next week, playing Davenport Central on Tuesday, Maquoketa Thursday and Pleasant Valley next Friday night.
“We knew it would take some time,” Shiltz said. “Maybe not this long, but nevertheless that’s where we’re at. We’re looking forward to the second half of the season and I thought we played really well tonight and on Tuesday night.”
PRINCE OF PEACE SWEEPS MIDLAND
WYOMING—The Irish came away with double wins on Friday night, sweeping varsity games against Midland on the road.
The Irish ladies won in thrilling fashion, taking the 65-60 win in overtime from the Eagles.
The Irish boys finished with a 52-39 victory to add to their Tri-Rivers Conference record.
The Irish boys (2-6) come back home next Tuesday night for more conference action. The girls (5-5) will host Fulton in non-conference action on Monday night, staying at home on Tuesday for the conference double header against Marquette Catholic.
CAMANCHE STAY PERFECT, SETS UP BATTLE WITH MONTI
ANAMOSA – The No. 9 Camanche boys set the stage for a River Valley Conference showdown next week after a win on the road Friday night, taking down Anamosa 91-55 in dominant fashion.
It keeps the Storm perfect on the year and in the conference, and they’ll head to the other undefeated team in the conference next week.
The Storm had a 20-point lead after just eight minutes of play on Friday night.
Zane Witt led the scoring for Camanche with 25 points. Tucker Dickheber had a double-double, scoring 14 points, finishing with 11 rebounds and six assists.
The Camanche boys (9-0) return home next Tuesday night and welcome No. 6 Monticello. The Monticello boys are also ranked in Class 2A and have yet to lose a River Valley Conference game.
The Camanche girls completed the sweep of Anamosa with a 60-36 victory.
Emerson Crigger led ith 22 points. Both Aubrey Carstensen and Miley Duritza had double digits, finishing with 11 and 10 respectively.
“We played well on defense,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “Our offense wasn’t the best and we didn’t shoot well from the perimeter but [we had] a lot of easy layups.”
Aubrey Carstensen also had nine rebounds and five assists, contributing five steals to the stats.
“[She] played well tonight,” Carbajal said. “This was a huge game for her, that she needed.”
The Storm girls (4-6) will also return to Camanche next Tuesday for a game against Monticello. Both teams travel Saturday for an afternoon contest at West Liberty.
RIVER HAWKS GO DOWN
LISBON – The No. 3 Easton Valley boys basketball team was handed their very first loss of the year, falling on the road to Lisbon 53-50 in overtime.
The River Hawks (8-1) play at Edgewood–Colesburg on Monday night Before returning to Miles on Tuesday.
The girls also fell on Friday night.
The River Hawks (2-9) welcome Midland to their home court on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.