CAMANCHE – A flurry of steals and points in the second quarter Friday night boosted the Camanche boys basketball team to a 20-point win over Regina Catholic in River Valley Conference competition.
The Storm beat the Regals 56-35 at home.
It wasn’t Camanche from the get-go. Instead, the first quarter was a slower pace and the team’s exchanged small leads multiple times in the first eight minutes. Adam Dunlap burst through for five points in the last minute of the first quarter, helping the Storm stake an 11-10 lead into the second.
“We haven’t had a team that‘s played us man in a few weeks,” head coach Josh Davis said. “I think that was us just getting acclimated to man-to-man a little bit. WE’ve been playing teams that have been zoning. We had too many turnovers and were trying to get our feet under us playing man-to-man, but once we were able to get a few baskets and get the press going then our energy was good.”
That’s a lead they didn’t relinquish again, though.
Between quarters, head coach Josh Davis talked to his team. They felt like they had the Regina offense flustered enough that opportunities would come.
And they did. The defense kicked things off with a pair of steals. Dunlap put in an easy bucket off of his own steal, then Mike Delzell stole a ball in the backcourt and pushed it forward. That play eventually sent Zane Witt to the free throw line for more points.
“It was just kind of let’s just go,” Davis said. “We said They’re close to breaking. We knew we had to handle the ball, get shots and that once we scored it would build on them. They were close to starting to turn it over little bit and that’s what they ended up doing.”
Tucker Dickherber capped a 9-1 scoring run with a steal and a layup.
Overall, the Storm outscored the Regals 17-4 in the second quarter. They went to halftime up 28-14.
Even out of the halftime break the Storm didn’t let off the gas. After a discussion about rebounding in the locker room, Dickherber kicked off the scoring with a trio of offensive rebounds that ended in two points.
The next time down the court, Dunlap completed a three-point play.
“We just wanted to make sure our ball movement was going the right way,” Davis said. “We did talk a lot about offensive rebounding, too. We only had three offensive boards in the first half, we had eight in the second half so that was good.
“We didn’t shoot very well. We missed a ton of layups and it was an off night offensively, but our defense did their job.”
Dunlap ended the night with 17 points for the Storm.
Michael Delzell led Camanche in steals with six, while Tucker Dickherber had another four.
Zane Witt had nine rebounds and Demarion Honaker added another eight.
The Storm have a short break to their next competition. They take on Solon, a class 3A school, in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon in Camanche.
“We just want to worry about our habits and our toughness,” Obviously we want to win, but we’re not worried about the final score so much. We’re worried about building our habits and take them from there.”
NORTHEAST SWEEPS TIPTON
TIPTON – The Northeast boys and girls basketball teams came out of Friday night with wins, sweeping Tipton in varsity contests on the road.
The girls rolled to another dominant victory, winning 53-39. They started fast, jumping to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter before Tipton make a roaring comeback. The Tigers actually had the one-point lead heading into halftime.
The Rebels came out and kept them to five points in the third quarter to solidify their win.
The girls improve to 3-3 on the year and will play on the road again Saturday afternoon, traveling to Wilton High School
The boys beat the Tigers 57-52. The boys are currently 5-0 on the season and will also travel to Wilton Saturday in an attempt to stay perfect on the season.
NO. 3 SABERS EDGE OUT WILDCATS
DEWITT- It was another close game for the No. 3 ranked Central DeWitt girls, but they came out on top Friday night At home In DeWitt.
The Sabers beat Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport North 59-58 for their second straight win. All three of DeWitt’s wins this season have been decided by four points or less, and their one loss was just a ten-point difference.
The Sabers improve to 3-1 on the year and will return to MAC competition next Tuesday, playing Davenport West on the road.
RIVER HAWKS LOSE THIRD
MILES – The Easton Valley girls basketball team lost their third in a row with a 60-38 loss to Central City at Easton Valley Elementary school on Friday night.
Kaitlyn Kuhl led the scoring with 12 points, while Renee Hartung pitched in ten for the River Hawks. Emma’s Johnson finished with 11 rebounds.
Easton Valley (1-4) will stay at home Saturday afternoon, welcoming Alburnett to their home court for a matinee game.
EV BOYS IMPROVE TO 4-0
MILES – The Easton Valley boys, ranked in Class 1A, improved to 4-0 on the season with a dominant 68-27 win over Central City on Friday night.
The River Hawks allowed just single digits against them in each quarter, including holding the Wildcats to three points in the second.
They’ll return to action Saturday afternoon, playing Alburnett at home in Miles.
