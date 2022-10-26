POLO – The Steamers are heading to the regional finals on Thursday after picking up wins over Ashton-Franklin Center and Polo in the first two rounds of regionals.
The Steamers were able to ease past Ashton-Franklin Center in the first round of regionals on Tuesday night as they picked up their fifth win over the Raiders on the season.
Every time these two teams met this year it was the same outcome as the Steamers swept the Raiders on Tuesday night.
In set one the Steamers started off very strong, going up 6-1 early with little resistance from the Raiders.
The Raiders burned their first timeout down 13-6. That Steamer lead began to shrink as the mistakes started to pile up.
However, they were able to clean things up and go up 20-13. They would not let the Raiders get another point and the Steamers took set one 25-13.
“It’s difficult to keep yourself energetic when you play a team five times.” Head coach Stacy Germann said.
In set two the script was the exact same as the Steamers jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Slowly but surely the Raiders began to creep back in, drawing within three before Fulton head coach Stacy Germann burned a timeout.
“A couple of our girls got frustrated when they hit a ball out but I told them in the locker room that they can’t play like that because this is the post season.” Germann said.
Out of the timeout the Steamers looked like a different team, going on an 8-1 run to win set two 25-15 and pick up the win.
The Steamers were led by Annaka Hackett who had 8 kills while Miraya Pessman was right there with six. Hackett and Pessman also each had 11 assists to lead the team.
They cleaned things up on Wednesday night, defeating Polo in two sets to advance to the regional final.
This was the third meeting between the two teams and once again the results were the same as before as the Steamers swept the Marcos.
Set one was dominance from the Steamers as they won the set 25-13. However, set two was a back and forth match with the Marcos trying to keep their season alive.
The Steamers were able to pull it out, taking set two 25-22 to advance to the regional championship game against Newman Central Catholic.
Brooklyn Brennan led the team against the Marcos, recording 11 kills on 23 attempts. Brennan also added 23 assists on top of that to also lead the team. Reese Germann led defensively with 11 digs.
The regional championship will be played at Polo Community High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.
