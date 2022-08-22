Fulton Fall Sports
Fall sports is here and has been for about a week with golf kicking it off for schools in the local area. Fulton golf started a week ago and volleyball starts on Tuesday night.
Volleyball looks to have a successful season behind coach Stacy Germann. Germann and her squad are set to begin their season at Galena at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
A match to keep an eye on is a local head to head battle between Fulton and Northeast in Goose Lake on August 29. That should be a fun battle in an out of state match.
With golf beginning last week that marked the beginning of fall sports and Fultons golf team has not disappointed so far. Their number one is senior golfer Landon Meyers who has showed up and impressed so far. Freshman Jacob Voss has proven he has potential, backing Meyers as the number two player on a talented Fulton roster.
They have started off their season 4-0 and look to keep it rolling.
Fulton Volleyball Schedule
8/23 Fulton @ Galena 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Fulton vs. Riverdale 7:00 p.m.
8/29 Fulton @ Northeast 7:00 p.m
9/6 Fulton @ Eastland 7:00 p.m.
9/7 Fulton @ Forreston 7:00 p.m.
9/10 Fulton tournament @ Byron High School 9:00 a.m.
9/15 Fulton @ Polo Community 7:00 p.m.
9/17 Fulton tournament @ Mercer Co HS 8:00 a.m.
9/20 Fulton vs. Ashton-Franklin Center High School 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Fulton vs. Milledgeville 7:00 p.m.
9/26 Fulton vs. Eastland 7:00 p.m.
9/27 Fulton @ Amboy 7:00 p.m.
10/1 Fulton tournament@ Sterling 8:30 a.m.
10/4 Fulton vs. Forreston 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Fulton @ Ashton-Franklin Center High School 7:00 p.m.
10/11 Fulton vs. Polo Community 7:00 p.m.
10/18 Fulton vs. Amboy High School (Senior Night) 07:00 p.m.
10/20 Fulton @ Milledgeville 7:00 p.m.
10/22 Fulton tournament @ Stillman Valley High School 9:00 a.m.
Fulton Golf Schedule
8/23 Fulton @ Stockton High School @ Woodbine Bend Golf Course 4:00 p.m.
8/25 Fulton @ Morrison High School @ Deer Valley Golf Club 4:00 p.m.
8/26 Fulton @ Riverdale School District @ Byron Hills Golf Club 9:00 a.m.
8/29 Fulton Fulton vs. Dakota High School @ Fulton Country Club 4:00 p.m.
8/30 Fulton vs. Eastland High School @ Fulton Country Club 4:00 p.m.
9/3 Fulton @ Pearl City @ Wolf Hollow Golf Course 8:30 a.m.
9/6 Fulton vs. River Ridge HS-Hanover @ Fulton Country Club 4:00 p.m.
9/8 Fulton @ Amboy High School (w/Le-win) @ Shady Oaks 4:00 p.m.
9/14 Fulton @ Pearl City High School @ Wolf Hollow Golf Course 4:00 p.m.
9/15 Fulton @ Polo Community High School @ Silver Ridge 4:00 p.m.
9/19 Fulton vs. Pecatonica High School @ Fulton Country Club 4:00 p.m.
9/20 Fulton vs. Mercer Co HS @ Fulton Country Club 4:00 p.m.
9/22 Fulton @ OPEN (Boys Golf Conference Tournament) @Woodbine Bend Golf Course 8:00 a.m.
9/24 Fulton @ OPEN (Lorrin Fossett Tourney at Deer Valley) TBA
Unity Christian Fall Sports
Unity Christian kicks off their fall sports season next week with volleyball and soccer starting on Monday.
Their volleyball team is coming off of a strong 2021 campaign where they finished second in the NICC in both the regular season and the conference tournament, losing only to TriState Christian.
“I am happy with the efforts of the team thus far. Some freshmen have also shown some great potential with Emily Merema possibly having to fill a setting position. Addie Vance has also shown potential to play in multiple positions with her hustle and aggressive play.” Unity Christian head volleyball coach Jana Behr said.
Unity lost two starters but have four returning seniors in {span}Michelle Stirley, Allison Tegler, Carrie Willoughby and Olivia Woessner. There are no juniors on the roster so Unity looks to sophomores to help fill their roster
”The group is well rounded and many can play and compete in multiple positions. As of now, that is the tough decision that Coach Wicklund and I are facing, – where to play these athletes. We love their competitive spirit and love for the game” Behr added.
The boys soccer team returns 12 players this offseason and will lean on upperclassman leadership in hopes of a successful season.
“The guys have been practicing hard to learn a new soccer formation, as we are returning to a 11v game. We have strong leadership from our senior and junior players. The upperclassmen have been encouraging and pushing the younger players on and off the soccer field.” Unity Christian head boys soccer coach Christina Bell said.
The drive is there from this young group and they look to push themselves towards a winning season.
Unity Volleyball Schedule
8/29 HSVB vs. QCCS 6:00 p.m.
8/30 HSVB @ Tri State 6:00 p.m.
9/1 HSVB vs. Pathway 5:30 p.m.
9/6 HSVB @ MSA 6:30 p.m.
9/8 HSVB vs. GCS 6:30 p.m.
9/10 Unity Tournament
9/12 HSVB @ Faith 6:00 p.m.
9/13 HSVB vs. TriState
9/16 HSVB @ Pathway Tournament
9/17 HSVB @ Pathway Tournament
9/19 HSVB @ NE tri
9/20 HSVB vs. MSA 6:30 p.m.
9/23 HSVB @ QCCS 6:00 p.m.
9/27 HSVB @ GCS 6:30 p.m.
9/29 HSVB vs. Faith 6:00 p.m.
9/30 HSVB @ Pathway 5:30 p.m.
10/1 NICC NIght at Emmaus
10/3 HSVB @ Rivermont 6:00 p.m.
10/7 NICC Tournament @ Unity
10/8 NICC @ Northeast
10/10 HSVB vs. EMC 5:30 p.m.
Unity Christian Boys Soccer Schedule8/29 Unity vs. QCCS
8/30 Unity @ TS
9/8 Unity vs. GCS
9/12 Unity vs. FAITH
9/13 Unity vs. TS
9/19 Unity @ EMC
9/23 Unity @QCCS
9/27 Unity @ GCS
9/29 Unity vs. Faith
10/4 Unity @ Riverdale
10/7 NICC Tournament @ Unity
10/8 NICC @ Northeast
10/10 Unity vs. EMC 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.