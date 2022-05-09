Four years ago, a group of freshman took the field for the first time in the Fulton red and black and played a whole season of varsity baseball.
That year, the Steamers only picked up two wins throughout the season and finished with a record of 2-17, 1-9.
Now, those underclassmen are in their final year with the Steamers and they’re showing how their work has paid off.
“When we were freshman, I don’t think we really came in thinking we were going to win out the whole season,” senior Jacob Jones said. “Senior year, we came in and knew we were going to be good. We’re confident in our ability to play and we’ve been playing like it.”
“Obviously, freshman season wasn’t the greatest for us,” senior Drew Dykstra said. “We’ve all always been so close with practicing together, everything just clicked. We’re a lot more mature, we’re bigger, faster, stronger and obviously that plays a role too.”
Even with the cancellations and postponements that have littered the spring season this year, the Steamers are sitting at 11-5 and 7-2 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. Both of those conference losses came in the last week with the Steamers still in the hunt for a conference title.
There are ten total seniors, and they all contribute to the game at different times. That could be fielding from Jacob Jones at shortstop, speed from Brock Mason on the bases, pitching from Drew Dykstra or power from Kole Schipper.
“We’ve got ten seniors and nine juniors,” Coach Brent Dykstra said. “What’s great about this year is that we have a lot of players competing for positions. That internal competition has been so good because it does build team camaraderie.”
This group is one of the classes who had a sophomore campaign erased by the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in 2021, the state of Illinois had all of the sports seasons in the spring, creating a chaotic atmosphere.
Even then, though, the Steamers ended the season with just seven losses and a close regional game.
“We got sophomore year taken away so we couldn’t really do much,” Jones said. “Junior year, we only had one senior, and we still did great. We were confident from that year on. We knew we could win and be a good team, and we were excited for this year because we brought back even more.”
The Steamers’ maturity regularly shows on the field. While they get excited, the Fulton bench is focused and in control at all times during games.
“We don’t get out of control,” Jones said. “We know that at any moment, the momentum could change. We try to keep that same focus, the same momentum.”
The game that the Steamers play on the baseball diamond doesn’t change from opponent to opponent. They treat every game as equally important.
It’s led to some crooked numbers like a 30-0 win over West Carroll or a 14-1 win over Aquin, but it’s a mentality they find important to their success.
“Even against competition we know that we have an advantage against, we still play it like they’re the best team in the state,” Dysktra said. “We play every team the same.”
Their offense has been their bread and butter all season. There have only been five games where the Steamers haven’t plated at least eight runs.
“Our coach really emphasizes going in, being relaxed and just doing our thing,” Dykstra said. “Obviously, we’ve consistently been able to do it so we’re not getting in our own heads or anything. When we do make mistakes, we don’t get down on ourselves we just jump back in. We’re always aggressive at the plate.”
All of their losses have been close, too. Their two conference losses, both to Warren-Stockton, were by one and two runs. Their loss to Class 2A and TRAC leading Riverdale was by a score of 3-1. A loss to Class 3A Dixon saw Fulton still put up nine runs.
“Not to say that these are excuses for these losses,” Coach Dykstra said. “But we battled and competed. That’s what we want to do every game.”
The Steamers still have goals they want to reach, including the Illinois postseason that’s fast approaching. They’ll finish up regular season games this week before turning their attention to what they can accomplish in regional play.
“We were always looking to win the games,” Drew Dykstra said. “We struggled at times in the first few games, which happens, and we got the jitters out of the way.”
