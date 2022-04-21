FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton baseball and softball teams finished out their week perfect with a sweep of Galena on Thursday night at Drives Park.
The Steamers did the same thing earlier this week on the road at Galena, both teams taking down the Pirates.
For the Lady Steamers, it was their fifth straight win and it came in exciting fashion. Brooklyn Brennen came to the plate in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and crushed a ball straight over the centerfield fence for the walk-off grand slam. The Steamers ended the game in the fifth inning up 17-7.
“That was huge,” Fulton head coach Teri Fett said. “She’s very calm. She is an all-around athlete. She is so comfortable. She’s a great pitcher and a phenomenal shortstop.”
Brennan, along with Brenna Bell and Addison Hartman, all had three hits a piece. The Steamer are on an offensive roll as of late. In addition to winning their last five, they’ve plated 67 runs in those five games alone.
“We moved some girls and filled in some spots and we’ve been in the batting cage,” Fett said. “My girls like to hit and they’ve become very aggressive. When we first started, we had a lot go down looking and I kind of got on them. You can’t hit a ball if you’re looking. Their confidence has been boosted ... hitting is contagious.”
The Steamers went up 10-0 on Thursday night. A couple of wayward throws by the Steamers defensively helped the Pirates plate their first runs and keep the contest going.
“We go over it all the time,” Fett said. “Unearned runs. Now, going forward, we have to get our errors down.”
Fulton ended up with four total defensive errors on the night.
Fulton (5-6) stays at home on Monday night, welcoming Milledgeville to Drives Park. They’re hoping to see their same offensive momentum continue then.
“Our offense is great right now,” Fett said. “Now we just have to get our defense there.”
The boys were a little slower on the baseball diamond, but still came away with the dominant win. Behind starter Drew Dykstra, the Steamers blanked the Pirates 9-0.
Dykstra was stellar on the mound all seven innings. He allowed only five hits and one walk, all the while keeping any Pirates from crossing home plate.
“Drew’s been playing a lot of years,” Fulton head coach Brent Dykstra said. “He’s one of the leaders on the team and his presence shows. He’s calm, he’s collected and he approaches the game very confidently.”
Fulton had patience in garnering their 9-point lead. They scored three in the first, one in the second, two more in the third and their final three runs in the fourth inning.
“They’re definitely patient,” Dykstra said. “They haven’t had that anxiety of what if we don’t score. They’re approaching every at-bat as in the moment.”
Patience has been a key all year. They had just seven hits on the night, but drove in nine runs. That included five walks and maneuvering through two difference Galena pitchers.
“It’s important analyzing and acknowledging the type of pitcher we have,” Dykstra said. “Early on, being able to work the count or knowing we need to be aggressive because he’s throwing a lot of strikes. So far, they’re doing what they should be doing at the plate.”
The Steamers (8-2) are feeling plenty of momentum on the baseball diamond, too. Their only two losses of the year so far came to bigger schools who are both have phenomenal seasons (Riverdale, Dixon). They’ll also welcome Milledgeville Monday night.
“We have a good group of seniors,” Dykstra said. “What’s great about this year is we have a lot of players competing for positions. That internal competition has been good – it’s built good team camaraderie.”
