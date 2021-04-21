FULTON — It’s been a long time since the Fulton baseball team took to the baseball diamond, but their first game back, they got a win.
“It was huge coming off such a long break in between seasons, coming out to be able to get a dub in our first game,” Fulton’s Drew Dykstra said. “It’s a huge confidence booster. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Fulton defeated Milledgeville 11-7 in its season-opener Wednesday at home.
“I’m very happy we did start the year with a win,” Fulton coach Brent Dykstra said. “It’s been 708 days since our last game in regionals — 22 days short of two years. We started off really well. Drew came out, was pitching really good, had a few miscues in the infield, which you know what, happens. Usually the first game of the season, a few of those things, you’ve got to work yourselves out. I was very happy with the way the boys played today and carried themselves on the field and at bat.”
Fulton’s Jacob Jones was both the winning pitcher (3.2 innings pitched, seven strikeouts, two walks, one hit) and the leading batter (3-of-4, three RBIs, one run).
Drew Dykstra got the start on the mound and pitched 2.1 innings with four hits, six runs (two earned), three walks and four strikeouts. Brock Mason pitched one inning with one hit, an earned run and a walk. Connor Barnett and Cameron Glazier both had two RBIs while Drew Dykstra, Kannon Wynkoop, Brock Mason and Ethan Price each had one RBI. Glazier had three runs, Wynkoop and Mason had two each, while Jones, Ian Wiebenga, Price and Davis Ludin each had one.
“Definitely felt good to be on the diamond again,” Barnett said. “It was a lot of fun.”
A double hit to the outfield brought two runs in during the third inning, giving Fulton a lead it would hold for the rest of the game.
“I was telling the boys, ‘Be aggressive today. This is your first game of the season. Let’s just be aggressive,’” Brent Dykstra said. “And they were. That was a huge, clutch hit that we needed and really just get that fire going. As you could tell, the fire was early, then the fire dimmed down, but by the end there, we got that fire moving again and that was big.”
Coach Dykstra just wants his guys to have fun this year.
“Win as many games as we can, making the right plays, doing the right things and having some fun,” Dykstra said. “It’s a short season, so it’s going to be done quicker than we all want. That being the case, we need to have fun and work hard every day. Looking forward to the next one.”
Drew Dykstra said the Steamers want to prove themselves.
“Proving ourselves — we had a rough freshman season,” Dykstra said. “I think coming out here, being able to show what we can do this year will be the most fun.”
Fulton plays at Prophetstown 10 a.m. Saturday.
