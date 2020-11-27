The Fulton boys and girls basketball teams are waiting for good news.
The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) paused all winter sports on Nov. 20 to comply with mitigations ordered by Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker.
“All IHSA sports and activities will cease by Nov. 20 for what we hope is a short-term pause,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”
The IHSA will update the status of all winter sports on Dec. 2, and possibly again on Dec. 14.
“They haven’t used the word ‘cancel,’ which is good,” Fulton boys basketball coach R.J. Coffey said.
Both the Fulton boys and girls teams started practice right before the suspension was put in place.
“Our last day, we were stretching and we got done with drills and stuff, and once we finished up, a lot of our girls were crying and you could tell they were upset they might have known or felt like it was over, so I think that was really unfortunate,” Fulton girls basketball coach Mike Menchaca said.
Illinois teams were given contact days before the season started and Coffey said his team has been working to stay in shape on their own in anticipation of a season.
“They’re handling it really well,” Coffey said. “I know they want to play. We weren’t able to play football either in Illinois, and most of our guys are two-, three-sport athletes so they haven’t been able to do anything all year, but they’re still getting after it in the weight room. In practices, their attitude has been really good and I’m proud of them, because it’s a tough situation and they’re handling it as best as they can.
“I know a lot of them are chomping at the bit — they want to play, they want to get out there and they want to compete.”
If a season does happen, Menchaca anticipates a shortened season with no postseason. He and the team are hoping for anything at this point.
“We’re going into a winter where kids that don’t have the opportunity to play, it’s tough on them mentally, so hopefully Illinois does something to combat that and we get a little bit of good news in December,” Menchaca said.
If the season is canceled entirely, Menchaca has thought about other ways for the team to compete, especially the seniors who could potentially lose out on their final year.
“I’ve considered moving to Iowa and just getting an AAU license and putting together a team for our Fulton kids,” Menchaca said. “That’s still not out of the question. If we come back in December and don’t get to play, I might try to look into picking some tournaments up and putting a team together there. We’ll see.”
Coffey said all they can do right now is hope for good news from the IHSA meetings.
“I’m optimistic,” Coffey said. “You’ve got to be optimistic. Depending on what you hear in the news, there’s talk of the vaccine possibly coming out, which I think would really be helpful four our state. I anticipate this one will be a short season, but I hope there’s a postseason, even if it looks different than normal.
“If there’s some way we can compete and give our guys an opportunity at a postseason, I think that’d be great.”
