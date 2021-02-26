FULTON — The Fulton boys basketball team had a decision to make.
Luckily, it made the right one.
“We had a stretch where we weren’t taking care of the basketball,” Fulton coach RJ Coffey said. “In the timeout, I challenged them and said, ‘Hey, what type of team do you want to be? Are you going to bounce back after a little bit of adversity or are we going to keep giving them the basketball?’
“Our guys were perfect. They responded, they came out and we went on a big run, and I’m proud of them.”
Fulton defeated Riverdale 63-52 in a Three Rivers Conference game Friday at home, improving to 7-0.
It was Fulton’s second win over the Rams of the week, as the Steamers also defeated them 69-62 on Wednesday.
After leading 33-26 by halftime, Fulton led by at or near 10 points for most of the third quarter, but a couple of Riverdale free throws made it 47-40 with 1:05 left in the quarter.
“We just stopped talking on defense and let them sneak up,” Fulton’s Connor Barnett said. “Down the stretch, we just made our free throws and got the lead back, so that was good.”
The Rams gave the Steamers trouble with their press defense, causing Fulton to turn the ball over in the final minute and a Riverdale layup plus the foul made it 47-45 Fulton with 36 seconds remaining.
A Fulton jump shot at the buzzer made it 49-45 heading into the fourth.
“We were just going a little too fast because we like to push secondary and we just weren’t making the right decisions,” Barnett said. “We just needed to settle down there.”
Riverdale began the fourth with a layup and a 3-pointer to take a 50-49 lead — the team’s first lead since the first half.
Fulton’s Kyler Pessman responded with a corner 3-pointer to help the Steamers re-take the lead permanently.
The Steamers went on a 5-0 run thanks in part to three free throws from Ian Wiebenga. That made it 57-52 Steamers with 3:43 to play and the Steamers used timely shots and good defense to close out the Rams.
Barnett led Fulton with 19 points. Pessman added 16.
“I thought we did a lot of good things tonight,” Coffey said. “That’s a good club. They’re all juniors and they’re just going to keep getting better. I thought at times, we really defended well, our transition game was good. I felt we were attacking the rim and getting to the paint a lot. A lot of our buckets came from inside tonight.
“One of the things we keep preaching is being in attack mode at all times and I thought our guys did a nice job of getting to the cup and finishing. We got to the foul line late, which is nice.”
Barnett said the team is feeling better after the abrupt start to the year.
“A little bit at the beginning, it was just getting our wind back but now we’re in the swing of things — we’re feeling good,” Barnett said.
