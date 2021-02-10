MORRISON — With 1:21 remaining in the game, Morrison boys basketball’s Alex Anderson got a steal and a layup to give the Mustangs a one-point lead — their first since the third quarter.
After a Fulton missed shot and following a Morrison timeout, the Mustangs inbounded the ball, but Fulton’s Connor Barnett intercepted a pass and started a fast break down to the other end.
“Coach really wanted us to be aggressive have them have the ball up front, so I was just playing middle field and if they made a sloppy pass, I was just going to try and go after it and get the ball,” Barnett said.
Barnett missed the shot, but teammate Kyler Pessman was their to get the rebound and hit the second-chance shot to put the Steamers back up one point with 29 seconds to go.
“I saw Connor got the steal and I dove to the lane because I was looking for the pass,” Pessman said. “I saw that he took it, but I was in the right position and was able to get the put-back.”
Morrison had a look on the final possession, but missed the shot, sealing a 50-49 win for Fulton in both team’s opening game of the COVID-19-shortened season on Tuesday.
“The play was to get it down low to T.C. Ottens and Fulton did a good job — I think they triple-teamed him,” Morrison coach Jason Banks said. “I thought we didn’t run the play all that well with a couple details. I thought we were a little impatient and we tried to force the action instead of just letting it happen, but we got it up to the top and got it to the guy that we wanted in the lane with a shot that we wanted. He missed the shot and that happens.”
Fulton coach RJ Coffey was happy with the win.
“I thought our pressure was good all game,” Coffey said. “Our 1-2-2, we got after them full court. They’re a big team, big ball club, so we knew we had to use our speed and our quickness to create extra turnovers. I thought our pressure was good.”
Banks said there were a lot of good takeaways from game one.
“We talked about picking up the pressure, picking up the pace,” Banks said. “We wanted to do that earlier, but with the foul trouble that we were in, I kind of held off. Looking back on it, maybe I could’ve done it toward the end of the third or a little sooner in the fourth — when you lose by a point, you can find that point almost anywhere and I’m sure I’ll be up wondering where that point was.
“It was a fun game. Fulton always plays hard. I thought we came out a little bit too jacked up, too aggressive and got in foul trouble in the first half and that kind of messed with our rotations, but overall, for first game after not playing for a year — not too bad.”
Morrison trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, but slowly chipped away at the Fulton lead, thanks in part to a couple of big plays from Anderson.
“Alex is quick, everybody knows that,” Banks said. “Now he’s got a year of varsity experience under his belt and he’s a guy, as our short season goes forward, he’s going to be a tough guard for the other teams. With the foul trouble, we had to sit him for what felt like forever. When he’s on the bench, it seems like the time ticks slower.”
It was Pessman and Barnett who made the biggest play of the game, and Coffey said he’s expecting big things from the duo in 2021.
“Those two have been doing it for us for a long time,” Coffey said. “They’re both three-year starters for us. They’re great athletes, they’re great kids and they’re the guys that we lean on, and you could see it tonight. They’re competitors, they’re smart, athletic — they’ve got it all.
“I thought we got really good minutes out of some young guys. Ian Wiebenga came in and had a ton of boards tonight, really played well. We played a lot of guys tonight and we’re probably going to have to do that the next couple weeks.”
Pessman said despite all the weirdness surrounding the season, the team is more motivated than ever.
“We’re just getting in the gym, getting in practice everyday and just working as hard as we can to get better, and just take advantage of what we’re given because although we weren’t able to play like a lot of other states were, we’re going to take advantage of the games that we’re getting and work as hard as we can,” he said. “Our goal for the season is to be the best team in the conference. Obviously there’s no postseason, so we’re just going to try to win every single game.”
Both teams didn’t have much time to prepare — seven practices in total — but are ready to go regardless.
“Basketball went from 0-60 in about two seconds,” Banks said. “It’s more conditioning more so than anything. It was just a matter of getting them in and making sure they could run up and down the court.”
Barnett led all players with 23 points and Pessman added 15. Ottens led Morrison with 12 points and Anderson had 10.
“We’ve been on lockdown for a long time, so they’re happy to get out there,” Coffey said. “It’s been very odd — normally they’re coming out of football and they’ve been doing some things, but we haven’t been able to. It’s a good start — once we get our legs under us, I’m really excited for what we can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.