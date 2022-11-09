FULTON – The Fulton Steamers are unable to field a varsity girls team this year due to a lack of players.
The Steamers head coach Mike Menchaca announced the decision on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
“We have seven kids total. With the experience factor, the numbers, injuries and all that stuff that comes into play, I wasn’t comfortable coming into the season with that and putting kids at risk of pushing themselves too hard to the point that they maybe could get injured.” Menchaca said.
They were a thin team last year with a lot of younger players seeing the court.
“Going into the summer this year we had a thin team as it is. We had some kids on the fence about playing and we knew that. We had a meeting to find the pulse of where we were at and we had some players that weren’t going to play. From that point it became a numbers issue.” Menchaca said.
It was a hard decision to make because there is a lot of good talent on the roster but the numbers were just not there.
“We’d be one injury or one sickness away from having to shut it all down,” Menchaca said. “You feel worse for the kids that are committed. The seven kids that want to compete on that hard wood it is hard for them.”
The Steamers will play some JV games this season as an opportunity to get themselves some more experience on the court.
“We’ve had a great amount of support from our athletic director Jeff Parsons. We were able to get 14 freshman/sophomore games scheduled.” Menchaca said.
However, just because this season is lost they do continue to plan for having a varsity season next year.
“Our eighth grade group has a lot of talent and we have a lot kids coming through our junior high system. We just have to coach them up and keep them excited about basketball. I’m hoping that this year is just an outlier of a year.” Menchaca said.
“I think it is important to know that we know basketball is a tough sport being through the winter. However, we’ve got to know that we have value out there and they could be on the hardwood adding value. I think we need to do a better job of sharing athletes and getting kids involved.” Menchaca said.
