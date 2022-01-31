FULTON, Ill. - Another year and another successful Eric Ottens Memorial Shootout at Fulton High School.
This year, the No. 2 ranked Fulton boys capped off the tournament with a thrilling win over a then-ranked Camanche team. With standing room only and a loud, packed gym, the Steamers dominated their way to a 65-47 win.
"Big W for our guys over a state ranked Camanche team," Fulton head coach RJ Coffey said on Twitter after the win. "Thanks to everyone who helped [with] the Eric Ottens Shootout. Another great year."
After a back-and-forth first half, the Steamers got on a roll. Just under four minutes into the third quarter, Baylen Damhoff put in a basket to break 20 point for himself on the night and give the Steamers an 11-point lead.
Camanche struggled against the Fulton defense, turning the ball over multiple times in the third quarter, turning the ball over 16 total times. The Storm are currently playing without starter Tucker Dickherber in the lineup, who is out another week with a hand injury and had played a tough River Valley Conference game against Northeast the night before.
"Didn't have enough in the tank tonight," Camanche head coach Josh Davis tweeted out after Saturday's matchup. "Kids gave everything they have two nights in a row. We will bounce back."
Camanche's Garrett Schultz got the toss in and took the ball all the way down the sideline for a layup, and right after he picked up a steal and another layup to cut the lead to seven points.
The Storm trailed the Steamers by nine going into the fourth quarter.
Fulton's Jacob Jones came out and hit a three-pointer to take that lead right back up to double digits. More outside shots by Ethan Price and a big take from Brock Mason and the Steamers led by 15 with five minutes left in the game.
The Steamers had led for the majority of the game, With 4:30 left to to play in the first half, Adam Dunlap hit a three for Camanche to bring it within two points, and on the next possession, Dunlap went to the free throw line and put two in to tie the game 23-23.
Ethan Price responded for Fulton with a couple baskets, then Camanche was handed a technical foul after a call in the backcourt. It helped the Steamers take a 29-25 led into halftime before they finished things off in the second half.
Baylen Damhoff led the scoring for the Steamers with 23 points on the night. Ethan Price had 17 and Brock Mason finished with 12.
The Storm were led by a 15-point performance by Zane Witt and 12 points from Adam Dunlap.
Camanche (14-3) goes back to conference play on Tuesday night, traveling to Bellevue High School. Fulton (21-2) travels to Amboy on Tuesday night.
Easton Valley downs Newman
The No. 8 ranked River Hawks picked up a win on Saturday night, taking down Newman Catholic 56-27 at the Eric Ottens Shootout.
The River Hawk defense allowed just four points in the first quarter and five in the second to take a dominant 28-9 lead at halftime. They easily extended their lead to 20-plus throughout the second half.
The River Hawks were led by Cayden Deardorff, who finished with 16 points. Both Carson Fuegen and Andin Farrell finished with eight points each, and Conor Gruver has another seven.
The River Hawks (15-2) return to conference play this week, traveling to Midland on Tuesday. The ranked River Hawks will have a rematch with Lisbon Thursday night. The Lions are one of Easton Valley's two losses and the outcome will determine the conference leaders.
Prince of Peace rolls West Carroll
The Prince of Peace boys started the shootout off as the first game in the morning, cruising to a 79-20 win over West Carroll.
The Irish put up 36 points in the first quarter alone on their way to their dominant, non-conference win.
The Irish (3-14) are back in action on Tuesday night. They travel to Marquette Catholic to take on the Mohawks in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
