It was a high scoring affair as the Steamers defeated Dakota 48-26 to cap off their regular season on Friday night.
The Steamers put on a clinic in the first half, scoring 41 points to take a 41-12 lead at the half.
Their balanced offense has been a big key to their success up to this point.
They had a tough stretch of games midway through the season but they were able to split to go 2-2 during that time.
The Steamers have been clicking all year long and now finish the regular season 7-2. They await their playoff opponent but they have a shot at hosting in the first round. They will find out their seeding on Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.