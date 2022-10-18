FULTON – The Steamers dominated Amboy on Tuesday night as they picked up a senior night sweep to improve to 21-6-1 on the year.
The Steamers honored just two seniors Kamryn Sikkema and Calista Peska.
They cruised past the Clippers, defeating them in both sets 25-9.
They are 8-3 in conference play and are sitting in fifth place. They will play on the road at Milledgeville on Thursday before finishing off their regular season at a tournament on Saturday.
