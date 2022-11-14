FULTON – For the second straight year the Steamers season came to an end at the hands of their NUIC conference foe Lena-Winslow.
The Panthers have been a powerhouse over the past several seasons with them being most know for their high powered offenses.
That high powered offense continued to be true as Lena-Winslow ran right past the Steamers 52-14.
Fulton won the toss and decided that they wanted the ball so that they could set the tone early. That did not go as plan as the big defensive front of the Panthers shut down the Steamers and forced a three and out.
The Panthers scored first on a 40 yard touchdown run by Jake Zeal. Zeal is one of three explosive running backs that the Panthers have utilized all season.
On the second Steamers punt, the Panthers had a great return, bringing the ball all the way to the opposing six yard line. On the next play Zeal broke away for another score to put Lena-Winslow up 14-0 early in the first quarter.
The Steamers used big gains from seniors Ryan Eads and Lukas Schroeder to set themselves up near the 50 yard line. However, the drive stalled and they had to punt the ball away for the third time.
On the Steamers next drive, quarterback Braiden Dykstra tried to find Baylen Damhoff deep on the east end of the field but the ball went off his fingertips and into the hands of the Panthers for the first turnover of the game.
Gunar Lobdell broke away for a 57 yard touchdown run shortly after to give Lena a 22-0 lead early into the second quarter.
Just four minutes later in the quarter Lobdell got his second score of the game. This time it was a 45 yard touchdown run to jump in front 30-0.
Fulton was in desperation mode and Dykstra found an open Kole Schipper for a 63 yard gain. This set up a one yard touchdown run from Joel Ford that put Fulton on the board, 30-7.
Fulton got the ball back but turned the ball over on downs deep into Panther territory. A couple of plays later Zeal broke away for a 59 yard touchdown run with 54 seconds left in the second quarter. The Panthers extended the lead 38-7.
The Steamers had a quick three and out and the ball went back to the Panthers with little time on the clock. They were not satisfied and they decided to take a shot down the field. They completed a 41 yard touchdown pass to Zeal as time expired. This was Zeals fourth touchdown of the game in the first half alone.
The Panthers went into the break up 44-7.
Lena began the half with the ball and they added to their cushion, going in front 52-7.
The Steamers scored their final touchdown of the 2022 season on a two yard run from Eads midway through the third quarter.
Neither team would score again and the Panthers picked up the win 52-14. They will play Forreston at home on Saturday with a trip to the 1A State Championship on the line.
The Steamers finished the year with a 7-3 record. Two of their three losses came to the Panthers.
