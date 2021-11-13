LENA, Ill. - The Fulton Steamers ended their impressive 2021 campaign in the Class 1A state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon, falling to Lena-Winslow 54-28.
The Steamers were coming in after losing a plethora of athletes - including two all-state players. From the get-go, they felt like they had something to prove.
They dominated the first two rounds of the playoffs with huge margins of victory. They ended in the top eight teams in the state.
That was through adversity as well. Just three days before they played the second round, senior runningback Jacob Jones lost his father. Larry Jones was also a coach throughout the Fulton school system and known by all of the athletes on the team.
The Steamers rallied that weekend for an emotional 55-7 win over Ottawa Marquette.
Saturday, the Steamers put up a fight. As the final buzzer rang out in Lena, head coach Patrick Lower was yelling "Keep your heads high" to his athletes heading toward the handshake line.
Lena-Winslow scored three consecutive touchdowns to start the game, two coming off of 40-plus yard runs from Panther runningback Marey Roby. Fulton managed to stop the conversions all three times but still trailed 18-0.
Two minutes into the second quarter, the Panthers had the ball on the 14-yard line once more and looked to strike again. On a second down, the ball got loose and it was the red and white jerseys that landed on top of it.
Two big pass plays moved the Steamers down the field. First, a sweep out to Keegan VanKampen advanced them to the 27-yard line. Then, on a fourth down, quarterback Patrick Lower threw under pressure to Brock Mason to move them to the five.
Lower ended the drive on a quarterback keep to punch in their first points of the game.
The Panthers scored again, but on the kick off Brock Mason found a hole, Mason took an open field 78 yards for another TD.
Endi Quinaj capped it off and the Steamers trailed by just ten points, 24-14.
That was a close at Fulton would get to Le-Win.
The Panthers scored one more time in the first half with just under two minutes to play, completing the two point conversion and taking a 32-14 lead. Fulton moved quickly down the field to try to cut the margin once more before breaking for the lock rooms.
Jacob Jones powered his way into the endzone from three yards out, but a penalty brought it back to third down. On a pass attempt, Le-Win picked off Lower and Fulton wasn't able to score again before halftime.
There were other moments where the Steamers picked up momentum. With two minutes left in third, Fulton attempted an onside kick and recovered it but they weren't able to convert it into points.
Baylen Damhoff caught a TD pass in the far corner, and Brock Mason did the same late in the game.
Fulton ends their season 9-3, two of those losses coming at the hands of the Panthers. Lena-Winslow had previously had the top spot in the Class 1A rankings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.