FULTON – The Fulton Steamers picked up their seventh straight win as they swept Milledgeville in two sets on Thursday night.
The Steamers are finding their stride as they are now 13-4 on the year.
“We switched our service receive. We have a lot of good passers so we had to move to two in the front on serves. We are learning and they’re young but they are learning how to read a hitter better on defense.” Head coach Stacy Germann said about her teams win streak.
In set one the Steamers got off to a good start as they jumped out a 6-2 lead. The Missiles took a timeout to try and regroup.
The Missiles were off to a sloppy start and the Steamers capitalized on it. The Steamers were making all the right adjustments. They were also moving the ball really well and were finding their hitters in stride.
A long rally went in favor of the Steamers and they took a 13-6 lead. The Missiles burned their final timeout of the first set.
Junior Annaka Hackett was everywhere on the court for the steamers in this first set. They were controlling the block as they took a 22-7 lead.
The Steamers finished off set one with a big block from Ava Bowen and Reese Dykstra to win 25-9.
“We’ve talked a lot about how our strength is our offense and when we’re strong on offense then it keeps them out of sync.” Germann said.
In set two the Steamers were much sloppier to start as they fell down 5-2. When the deficit moved to four early, the Steamers burned a timeout.
Out of the timeout the Steamers began to creep back as they drew within two. They made less mistakes and a huge rally tied the game at 14 and Missiles burned a timeout.
“Our second set we lost our focus. We got caught watching the game instead of playing the game. They had to fight back and they did.” Germann said.
The Steamers went on a 6-0 run and took a commanding lead late in the set. They went on to win 25-17 and complete the two set sweep.
“Reese Germann did a really good job of digging up those hard ones and making them hittable. I think we’re just reading hitters better.” Germann said
They will be back home again on Monday when they host Eastland at 7 p.m.
