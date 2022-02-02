FULTON, Ill. – With a final jumper forced up through traffic by Kylie Smither, the Fulton girls basketball team pulled within four of Ashton-Franklin Center.
But it was too little, too late on Wednesday night.
The Steamers fell to the Raiders 31-27 despite a late comeback.
Fulton has seen AFC once before this season. Less than a month ago, they lost to the Raiders by 16. They were also playing freshman Miraya Pessman on limited minutes Wednesday night. Pessman adds height and is one of the top scorers for the Steamers.
"It was a big improvement from what we've seen," head coach Mike Menchaca said. "Especially considering we were down one of our better players.
"That's a big deal for us, with numbers and all, we have to have her on the floor. That's a big issue there."
The Raiders led by five at the half, but kicked off the third quarter with a three-pointer. A few minutes later, another three helped boost the Raider lead to as much as 12.
The Steamers struggled to put the ball in all night.
"They played pretty hard," Menchaca said. "We had a big struggle offensively - shots just weren't falling. We were shooting enough to win for sure."
Fulton wasn’t going down without a fight. By 5:00 left to play in regulation, the Steamers had cut the lead to just seven. But then the teams went over three minutes with no points between the two of them.
With just under two minutes to go, Lara Bielema hit a baseline jumper to cut the lead to 28-25, and then Kira Wilson came up with the steal.
The Steamers didn’t get anything off of the inbounds play and had to resort to fouling. They lost Mikayla Gazo to fouls with 47 seconds left in the game.
The Steamers played some of their best defensive basketball of the year on Wednesday, using a full court press and man-to-man to send the Raiders into fits.
The only breakdowns seemed to come on the block, where Fulton struggled to stop Ashton-Franklin Center.
"We got better defensively," Menchaca said. "We played well through contact and they respond well when they're down."
Along with Fulton’s shooting from the field, they struggled from the line as well. They were 0-5 on free throws in the first half – they went to the locker room behind by that same amount.
They finished 3-10 from the line.
"We talked about being lucky we were in the game," Menchaca said. "We've struggled from the free throw line consistently all year. We were 4-19 last time we played them. We got to the line plenty, we just have to put the ball in the whole."
The heavy turnovers didn't help Fulton's case as far as garnering points. Many of the turnovers came from inside the paint, where AFC was packed in and the Streamers just couldn't keep a grip on the ball.
"We just almost get in our head that there's a shot clock on us," Menchaca said. "It's almost like we want to get rid of the ball so fast that we don't have footing or position. Our posts didn't really get their feet down under them, didn't use dribbles wisely down there, it was all kind of just straight up. We got kind of lazy down there and thought we were going to get easy shots. AFC is scrappy enough."
The Steamers (3-14, 3-7) return to action next Tuesday, welcoming Eastland to Fulton High School for their regular season finale.
