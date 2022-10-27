POLO – The Steamers lost to Sterling Newman in a three set battle for a regional title on Thursday night.
It was truly a back and forth affair as both teams were vying for a regional title. There could only be one winner however and the Comets were able to keep pace for all three sets.
At the end of the day errors were a key contributor to the Steamers late struggles.
“Newman played well, I don’t take anything away from them. I think more of our errors were self inflicted.” Head coach Stacy Germann said.
In set one the Steamers looked like a truly dominant team to start, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. The Comets first point came off of a service error by the Steamers. Mistakes were a common theme for the Steamers as the Comets made their way back into the match, 10-5.
The momentum shifted back to Fulton and they extended the lead to 17-9, forcing a timeout from the comets.
Out of the timeout the Comets came to life, pulling all the way back within one, 19-18. However, the Steamers bounced back, finishing the set on a 6-3 run to win set one 25-21.
In set two the Steamers once again started out strong, taking an early 11-6 lead. That lead slowly deteriorated and the Comets took the lead 16-15. From their on out the match went back and forth but the Steamers could only pull as close as two points.
The Comets evened up the match at one win a piece with a 25-20 set two victory.
In set three the Comets truly just took over. They were playing cleaner volleyball and the Steamers serve receive game was hurting them.
“We just made too many errors. Our serve receive wasn’t what it had been in the last third of our season. Everything was a little off.” Germann said.
The Comets jumped out to a 14-9 lead before Fulton head coach Stacy Germann called her first time out of the set.
Things did not go well for the Steamers out of the timeout and the Comets ran away with the set 25-14.
The Comets are the Polo regional champs and will head to Forreston for their sectional on Monday.
For Fulton, this is a very young team and will continue to have a bright future next year with their strong young core.
“We’re pretty down right now but hopefully it’s a lesson to be learned and next year we don’t accept that. Next year I think we need to be a little mentally tougher because that’s something that we need to work on as a team.” Germann said.
