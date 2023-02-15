FULTON – The Fulton Steamers split their final two games of the season, defeating Ashton-Franklin Center on Tuesday before falling to Milledgeville in their season finale on Wednesday.
On Tuesday night the Steamers hosted the Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders for their senior night. Fulton honored their nine seniors, Brayden Dykstra, Landon Meyers, QJ Mangelsen, Payton Curley, Kole Schipper, Ryan Eads, Reed Owen, Daken Pessman and Ethan Price.
Each side scored early before Baylen Damhoff and Price started to give the Steamers a little bit of breathing room.
Curley hit a three and Damhoff scored a couple of layups to put Fulton up 25-14 heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Raiders began to chip their way back into it, pulling within four before Damhoff checked back into the game. Damhoff added three more baskets to move his point total to 17 and help put Fulton up, 41-30 at halftime.
Out of the break Price hit a midrange jumper and Dom Kramer added a bucket to put Fulton up 46-30.
The Steamers stayed hot in the third quarter and they took a 64-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Offensively the Steamers struggled in the fourth quarter and the Raiders almost brought it back but their efforts came up short as Fulton picked up the win, 74-66.
Damhoff led the team with 28 while Price had 24.
On Wednesday night, The Steamers found themselves in a hard fought battle after having to move their game with Milledgeville up from Thursday due to inclement weather expected in the area.
The Steamers fell to the Rockets 56-54 after Milledgeville beat the Steamers on a buzzer beater.
The Steamers host Forreston in the first round of the class 1A regionals on Saturday afternoon. The game will start at 3 p.m.
