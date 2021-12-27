ERIE, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers knocked off a day of competition at the annual Erie Warkins Memorial Holiday Tournament with two dominant wins, returning to play later this week.
“Great effort by all the guys,” head coach RJ Coffey tweeted out on social media after going 2-0 on the day Monday.
The first game of the day was a redemption matchup with local non-conference opponent Morrison. The Mustangs handed Fulton their sole loss of the year just two weeks earlier, won by a buzzer three-pointer in Morrison.
Monday morning, the Steamers took their revenge with a 65-23 statement win to kick off the holiday tournament.
Baylen Damhoff led the charge with 17 points, followed by another 10 from Ethan Prince.
Game 2 went much the same with another double-digit win for Fulton. Here, they took down Stark County 0-42.
Once again, Damhoff came in with top offensive production with 25 points, and Price added another 13 to the mix.
The Steamers improve to 13-1 on the season are back at it on Wednesday night, playing at 7:30 p.m.
