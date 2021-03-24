FULTON — 510 days.
When the Fulton football team kicks off Friday night, that’s how long it will have been since the Steamers played their last game.
“We were telling everybody, ‘Make sure to stay in the weight room, you never know what could happen,’” Fulton senior Ethan Rash said. “In the summer, we were thinking we could lose our entire senior season. A lot of our captains were keeping on everybody to get in the weight room because, whether we get one game or the whole season, it’s still going to be the last time we get on the field all together and be on the same team, so we’ve got to keep working and do the best we can.”
The Steamers kick off their 2021 Spring season against Orion in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference game 7 p.m. Friday at Fulton High School. The team practiced at Clinton High School to keep its field in the best shape possible for game day.
It will be the team’s first game since a 55-38 playoff loss to Aquin Catholic in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. That game ended Fulton’s season with a 5-5 record.
With only a five-game schedule and no postseason due to COVID, the Steamers feel fortunate to finally be able to play.
“We get no playoffs, so you better play every game like it’s your last,” senior Nate Portz said. “You have to because you never know what’s next — it could be canceled next time. We’re taking all the negatives and turning it into a positive. We’re all having fun. You never know when the end is going to come again, so we’re just working until the end.”
The Steamers return several starters and seniors with a lot of playing time.
“We’ve got quite a few seniors back, quite a few guys who were three-year starters,” Fulton coach Patrick Lower said. “We’re missing a couple, but other than that, it was great the first couple nights that we were running some plays. We were actually getting a little ahead of ourselves because the kids have been through it so much that they know exactly what we were going to call and they knew how to run it, so that’s been a blessing.”
Rash, who was just nine yards short of 1,000 yards rushing in 2019 — he missed one game due to injury — returns as the team’s running back along with running back Kyler Pessman. Rash had a nagging shoulder injury last year, but is back to full health. He will also play defensive end for the first time in his career, and is looking forward to getting his first sack.
He said it was tough to watch the Iowa teams across the bridge play during the fall while Illinois teams had to wait.
“It hurts a lot just knowing Clinton’s a five-minute drive off the bridge and you’re right there,” Rash said. “I’d go to all the Camanche games and watch them play and they were making a semifinal team, and I was thinking, ‘That could be us,’ but things are different in Illinois. It was tough to deal with.”
Illinois was the only midwestern state that didn’t have a fall season.
Fulton, ranked No. 9 in Class 1A, defeated unranked Orion 27-26 last season. Orion fell to Rockridge in its first game last week, 26-6 at Orion. Fulton started practice a week later than most teams.
Still, the Steamers aren’t looking down on the Chargers.
“They’re going to be tough,” Lower said. “They’re very multiple in what they do. We’re pretty familiar with them and they’re familiar with us, so it’s just going to be one of those matchups where whoever turns the ball over, makes the least amount of mistakes will win the game.”
Fulton will run a multiple offense and a 4-4 defensive scheme.
Leading the Fulton offense onto the field will be second-year starting quarterback Connor Barnett.
“He did a real nice job last year, especially toward the end of the year,” Lower said. “The last three or four games, he threw for over 1,000 yards in those games and did a real nice job. He really directs traffic and is able to do what we ask him to do.”
Lower said he’ll know a lot more about his team once it finally gets to play under the lights, but the Steamers say they’re ready.
“It’s looking great,” Portz said. “Every position’s filled into where it needs to be, everybody’s educated on what they need — now we’ve just got to perform.”
After Orion, Fulton has games at Riverdale (April 1), at Morrison (April 9), home versus Monmouth-Roseville (April 16) and at Princeton (April 23).
“Our goal is to go 5-0,” Rash said. “We truly believe we can go 5-0. We know that our schedule is really tough — we’ve got to be on our ‘A’ game.”
