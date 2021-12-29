ERIE, Ill. – The Fulton girls basketball team wrapped up another day of play at the Erie Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament on Wednesday with a 48-25 loss to Kewanee Wethersfield in the third place bracket.
It’s important varsity time for a very young Fulton roster that boasts six freshman and four sophomores of the 13 players.
“We have five freshman playing the majority of the minutes for us,” Fulton head coach Mike Menchaca said. “To me, youth is kind of an excuse because the kids are talented and they’re smart. I think it came down to the physical aspect of it.”
The Steamers’ positioning was there, especially early in the game Wednesday. They were often coming down with passes on cuts or with offensive rebounds. The strength to keep that ball was not.
“We still have a lot to learn on the physical side of things,” Menchaca said. “We’re not adapting to what the other team is doing. In that send, yeah, youth kind of shows itseld a little bit.”
The Steamers trailed 9-6 after the first eight minutes of play, even though they led a good portion of the half. A few late outside shots by Wethersfield switched the lead.
“That first half was a lot better as far as taking care of the ball,” Menchaca said.
Free throws kept them in the first half of the second quarter while Wethersfield started getting offensive boards. A timely coast-to-coast layup by Lara Bielema cut the score to 13-11. That would end up being the last field goal of the second quarter.
Turnovers continued to plague the Steamers. They seemed to get the ball down the court just fine with speed and ballhandling, but in the half court setting they struggled to find teammates.
“We have some young kids who can really handle the ball,” Menchaca said. “The confidence level in them is not quite there yet.
“Once we break the press, it’s about confidence, running the sets and running the offense.”
Getting the ball inside also continued to be an issue in the first half. The Steamers took plenty of outside shots but they weren’t falling, leaving their offense stagnant.
“We call it ‘PIPs’ – points in the paint,” Menchaca said. “We have to get the ball inside and out. We have decent outside shooters but that’s really tough to do on your own on the perimeter. We have to utilize our posts a lot more.”
Once again, the threes fell for the Geese late in the quarter. They took a 20-12 lead into halftime.
The Geese even scored the first five out of the gates in the second half. Fulton started to get some momentum offensively, most of their points coming in transition. They managed to cut the Geese lead to eight at one point in the third.
Their sense of urgency turned into chaotic basketball, though, and they weren’t able to keep the rally going. They trailed by 12 by the time the third ended.
Turnovers by the Steamers and offensive rebounds by the Geese continued into the fourth. At one point, the Geese had played four different offensive possessions before the Steamers managed to move the ball past half court.
“It’s a ton of chaos,” Menchaca said. “We have kids who get on the floor and seem to want to change their roles sometimes. And for a while, we’re going to be that team. People are going to come out and give us their best shot, we’re going to take our licks, we’ve been doing it all year. But these kids battle and you can see that.”
Wethersfield closed the game out from there.
Both Lara Bielema and Reese Germann ended with six points a piece, and Kelsey Crimmins pitched in five.
Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament play continues on Dec. 30. Although Fulton filled in a spot at the tournament, Menchaca is hoping his girls take lessons out of the holiday play and heading into the second half of the season.
“I think we’ve learned that endurance and conditioning is a big key,” Menchaca said. “As a primarily younger group, they’re not used to playing all these games. This is a big change. I think they learned that we have to do a lot more conditioning in practice. I think they learned that the next kid off the bench has got to step up.”
