The Fulton girls’ track team came home with some hardware after a weekend at Eastern Illinois University and running two events at the Class 1A state championships.
The Steamers qualifiers two relays this year – the 4x100 and the 4x200. The 4x200 group of Hailey VanZuiden, Grace Dykstra, Mikayla Gazo and Abbigail Thyne placed 8th in the state with a 1:50.44 finish.
The 4x100 group of Thyne, Dykstra, Gazo and Lara Bielema cracked the top 20, crossing the finish line in Charleston in 52.94.
The Steamers were running behind head coach Lynn Schipper, who took over the program last year after a hectic transition thanks to the coronavirus.
“I actually took over last season but were shutdown after two indoor meets,” Schipper said. “That was tough because we were loaded with talent and in my eyes had the potential to compete for a state team trophy. Really makes you appreciate the kids you have and how hard they work.
“Was pretty certain we were going to have season but didn’t know to what extent. Went from wearing masks at practice to pretty much normal. Compared to basketball and football which had no postseason, am thankful for what we got.”
Although Fulton didn’t push any individuals through to the state meet this year, they got the relays through despite struggles with injury with athletes like Lauren Mahoney (sprinter, relay anchor) and Grace Sanderson.
“Injuries took away two very talented individuals but we had others step up and fill in very well,” Schipper said. “We have had some young kids who really stepped up and fill spots voided by injury. We were forced to jump into our sprint relays and really did a good job. It bodes well for next year since we have no seniors.”
The relays were anchored by junior Abbigail Thyne, who also garnered a third place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at sectionals. Dykstra and VanZuiden are both underclassmen for the Steamers.
“Grace Dykstra came in as freshman and had really good season as sprinter and long jumper,” Schipper said . “Is very versatile in that she could probably run any distance up to 800.
“The biggest surprise to me has been Hailey VanZuiden. She’s a sophomore who has done nothing but impress me with her work on the track and in the weight room. Can’t wait to see what she can accomplish next two years.”
The Steamers don’t graduate any from the track program heading into next season, and Schipper thinks that what she saw from her team in the shortened 2021 season is setting the stage for her second full year as head coach for Fulton.
Overall, like most, she’s just glad to have had the opportunity to compete.
“I hope they learned not to take anything for granted because things can get taken away quicker than you realize,” Schipper said. “My biggest take on this year is how important high school sports are to both the kids and the community. Don’t think it’s a big secret how much kids need sports both emotionally and physically. Hopefully this is something we learn and never have to experience again.”
