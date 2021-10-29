FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton golf team came away with three players on the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference All-Conference list after the 2021 fall golf season wrapped up just a few weeks ago.
Leading the Steamers was first-team pick Ian Wiebenga. Wiebenga, a senior, led the team in scoring consistently all year. He finished with a score of 82 at the sectional meet, missing an individual state qualifying spot by just two strokes this season.
Junior Landon Meyers picked up second team honors. He was consistently the second scorer throughout the year, shot an 89 at the regional meet.
Coming as an honorable mention was junior Reed Owen. Owen improved steadily for the Steamers and came in with the second highest score at the regional meet earlier this season, shooting an 85.
The Fulton Steamers wrapped up their season at the Byron sectional after advancing from the regional meet with a third place team finish.
