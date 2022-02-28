GENEVA, Ohio – Fulton graduate Chloe Lindeman is knocking off college milestones one by one.
She took a big step forward over the weekend, winning the Big Ten Conference indoor title in the weight throw in her first conference championship with the Wisconsin Badgers.
Lindeman reached a new personal best in the event with a throw of 22.04 meters (72-03.75 feet) in the finals.
“It was something that I’m really excited for, but I’m the kind of person who stays hungry,” Lindeman said. “I’m really looking forward to outdoors, and trying to keep that mindset that you can always keep pushing, keep going through.”
Lindeman threw a good throw her first day – enough to push her through to the finals. There, she focused her attention on what she wanted to accomplish.
Because she stays hungry, she knew that first throw wasn’t going to get her where she wanted to be.
“I knew I had a lot more,” Lindeman said. “I knew I could do a lot better. So when I got to finals, I knew this was my chance. I knew I had to really step back and think about it from the outside perspective and how it looked and how it felt, rather than in that moment. The biggest thing for me was that reset between prelims and finals.”
She did that and came out and threw her best collegiate mark in the weight throw.
“You have to be able to step back and say it’s alright, you got this,” Lindeman said. “Then do everything you possibly can to represent yourself, your family and all your loved ones. I just stepped back and I knew I had it.”
Lindeman even had a throw on the day that was better than her winning throw, but it was called a foul. The Badgers contested the call, but ultimately it was thrown out.
The mental part of her throws is what she’s really worked on in her time at Wisconsin.
“I really just worked on the mental game of things. I knew that I had it physically, I just needed to make sure I stayed in the game. Big things were coming.
“It’s a really big challenge,” Lindeman said. “Throwing events and a lot of field events in college are so fast, they happen in a blink of an eye. If you’re not in a great mental state when you enter the ring, it’s not going to go the way you want it to. It’s something that’s so important in a lot of field events.”
Lindeman also placed 15th in the shot put at the indoor meet.
Lindeman graduated from Fulton High School in 2019 and is competing as a redshirt freshman this indoor season. She competed last year, too, but because of strange adjustments with COVID-19, the conference didn’t actually count the meet results as official.
She did place third in that meet, though. That gave her even more motivation heading into her first Big Ten Championship.
Her throw gave her first team All-Big Ten honors, too.
Lindeman had the 17th best throw in the nation, an impressive ranking for the Badger’s freshman. She did narrowly miss qualifying for nationals, though, with the top 16 heading to that level of competition.
The next step will be outdoor competition. This will be her second year competing in outdoor. Lindeman won two outdoor state titles while with Fulton. Narrowly missing nationals in indoor also gives her a concrete goal heading into the second half of the track and field season.
“I‘ve got more training under my best and it will be my second official season,” Lindeman said. “Especially knowing how I’ve done with weight throw and how that will transfer over to hammer outdoors. I’m also really excited about shot put – I’ve put some things together and started to figure some things out. I’m really optimistic about this outdoor season.”
Then, Lindeman has more competition with the Badgers to look forward to. There are also plenty of national and world competitions she’s keeping an eye on.
Lindeman is studying sociology with a minors in history and criminal justice at Wisconsin. “Really, what I think got me there is having the mindset of its coming And being patient,” Lindeman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.