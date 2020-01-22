FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton wrestlers, shorthanded and beaten down by a hard week, came out with plenty of fight on Wednesday night in a home triangular.
Despite picking up two losses to Rockridge and Riverdale, the Steamers were never fully out of either match up. Plus, there were plenty of rounds that could have swung either way.
The Steamers haven’t had competition in nearly two weeks. They were also missing three to injury, leaving them shorthanded and some new faces filling the roster.
Fulton High School has also been mourning the death of a classmate the last week.
“Considering the stuff we’ve been having to deal with at Fulton the last week, I think they showed a lot of heart,” head coach Chris Grant said. “When we’re giving up 30 points and to have a chance to win it ... just a couple guys step up a little more.”
In their first dual of the night, the Steamers fell to Rockridge 39-34.
It was Fulton who came out strong to start with, the lighter weights putting in plenty of work. Ben Fosdick was one of the Steamers to pick up two pins on the night, the first in 2:59 and the second in 4:40.
“He’s doing a great job for us as a freshman,” Grant said. “We bumped him up in the first dual of the year and he’s stepped up to the challenge.”
Kaleb Schipper also came out with two pins – both under a minute. Against Rockridge he had a take down within the first five seconds and have his Rocket opponent pinned in just 35.
Schipper isn’t normally the varsity match up slated at 195-pounds, but adjusted just fine to the varsity mats.
“Our normal [195-pounder] is out sick so Kaleb got to step in,” Grant said. “It showed tonight that he wanted it bad.”
Ryan Snyder also picked up an exciting second period fall, as did Zane Pannell. Pannell is another freshman for the Steamers, while Snyder just made the starting varsity roster.
“Zane Pannell, he definitely stepped up,” Grant said. “Ryan Snyder, he stepped in there and did a great job. He had a couple losses but he never gave up.”
Noah Ford also picked up a pin during the Rockridge match.
The Steamers also fell to Riverdale 54-24, although the Steamers were only pinned a total of three times. A lot of the matches went all the way through the third period and one even to overtime.
The Steamers have a quick turnaround, wrestling at home again on Thursday night. In that triangular, they’ll welcome Polo and Amboy to a transformed Stan Borgman Court.
They have another home meet next Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Fulton will then be looking at regionals and who they might be able to push through in the postseason. Although their dual record doesn’t say much, Grant knows he has plenty of talent on a still very young team.
He likes the energy he saw from them on Wednesday night, knowing that performing through adversity is one of the biggest obstacles they’ll face.
“Looking at our record, we don’t look very good,” Grant said. “Half a dozen of them could have gone either way, and that changes the whole dynamic. This team needs to realize that they are good, they’re just young and they need to step up and get to that next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.