For a while, it seemed Illinois high school sports might never happen.
Now, they’re in full swing.
Both Fulton and Morrison began competition this week, as the girls basketball teams played each other Monday and the boys on Tuesday. Fulton’s competitive cheer team is also underway. Fulton will begin football practice on March 10 and volleyball practice on March 8. Morrison’s football team will start practice March 3 and volleyball will also start March 8.
“It’s been a pretty quick turnaround in terms of going from no sports to squeezing everything in here in about five months,” Fulton athletic director Patrick Henrekin said. “The last week it’s been non-stop scheduling, figuring out all of the details. Our main priority was getting basketball up and going as fast as possible.”
All regions in Illinois are currently in Phase 4 of Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Restore Illinois plan, which allows for high school athletics competition as long as the state or the various regions stay in Phase 4 or Phase 5.
All of Illinois moved into Phase 4 in late January/early February, and Illinois schools had little time to get ready for a season. Basketball teams only had seven practices before the start of competition.
“Our coaches have done a good job all along,” Henrekin said. “If we’re talking basketball, going back to November, our coaches were doing what the IHSA allowed at that time and then all of Illinois went into Tier 3, which shut sports down completely. We were able to have student athletes still in the weight room — we had to count that as PE credit and there were some challenges there, but I felt it was important to give our kids an opportunity to do something.
“Now that we’re able to do some things, our coaches really haven’t missed a beat. They’ve done a great job of communicating with the kids and getting them in the gym before the first game next week.”
For Morrison, athletes had to train on their own before the move to Phase 4.
“Our weight room couldn’t be open, they couldn’t practice, so it’s been a nice relief for the kids, but as far as doing stuff actively to stay in shape, they had to do it away from the school not being run by a coach,” Morrison athletic Director Gregg Dolan said.
There could be some issues with the COVID-19-affected season. Illinois requires everyone in the gym to wear masks, but initially made it optional for referees. Now it is mandatory for referees to wear masks as well.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out in the coming days and weeks because if that holds true and there’s quite a few officials that aren’t willing to officiate, that’s going to affect how many games we’re able to play,” Henrekin said. “I think that’s a significant issue.”
Dolan is hoping officials agree to the mandate.
“I have my fingers crossed. That’s the best thing I can say,” Dolan said. “I don’t know if that means we’re going to lose a bunch, I have no idea how that’s going to affect things. Wait and see, I guess.”
Henrekin said some teams on Fulton’s schedule have already had to quarantine due to positive COVID tests.
Another issue Henrekin and Dolan said is the IDPH’s rules on spectators. The IDPH allows for schools to have up to 50 spectators socially distanced at basketball games, but all spectators must be socially distanced and at least 30 feet away from the athletes on the court — but it’s a moot point for Fulton and Morrison, as their gyms simply aren’t big enough to meet those requirements.
“Gyms our size, we’re 25 feet from the top of our bleachers to the court, so unfortunately most schools our size or gyms our size, we won’t be able to have any spectators,” Henrekin said. “It’s very discouraging. It’s an arbitrary rule — I don’t understand the 30 feet, but that’s what we have to abide by right now.”
Both schools will livestream all events. Fulton has provided its streaming info to fans and Morrison has joined the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) network. Fans can go to the NFHS website and search for Morrison’s streams.
Both Henrekin and Dolan say overlapping in sports schedules will be an issue, as basketball will overlap into football, football will overlap into baseball and track, and volleyball into softball and track.
“When the IHSA came out with the new season start-and-end dates, there was a significant amount of overlap between sports and seasons, so the first thing we did, along with our conference, we discussed those overlaps,” Henrekin said. “I would’ve liked to have seen our conference be more unified than it was. We agreed on some things, but then from there, what we did as a high school and as a district, sat down with coaches and tried to eliminate as many overlaps as possible simply because I think that’s what’s in the best interest of students — especially when you’re going from basketball to football. To me, that becomes a safety issue.
“We’ve done a really good job of alleviating most of that overlap. There’s a little bit in the spring, but it’s not as bad as it was.”
Dolan is concerned about the problems overlapping will present for smaller Illinois schools.
“By overlapping these seasons, the IHSA didn’t do small schools a huge favor,” Dolan said. “It does make it a little more difficult for the smaller schools. I have 275 students here and if I round that out to 280, I’ve got 140 boys that could at one point in time have the opportunity to play football, run track and play baseball.
“Small pool to draw from, I guess.”
There’s also the issue of field conditions for football.
“That is an issue we’ll have to figure out,” Henrekin said. “That’s a major issue we’ll have to address when the times comes.”
With practice starting at the beginning of March and most schools preparing for a four or five game season, there will still likely be snow on the ground. Most smaller schools in the western part of the state mostly have grass fields, adding another logistics issue for having fields be ready for competition.
Both schools considered playing at Clinton High School’s turf field, but due to COVID regulations, high-risk sports like football are unable to cross state lines for competition.
“I don’t know how we’re going to get on our field,” Dolan said. “If the weather keeps up like this, they can start practice March 3. I got six-to-eight inches of snow on my field, two different ice storms — the field conditions are going to be something we’re all going to have to be cognizant about.”
There will be no state series for basketball, volleyball and track, but baseball, softball and track will have state series after missing out last year due to COVID. Though it’s not quite a return to normalcy, Dolan said at least it’s something — for now.
“I’ll be curious how this all plays out,” Dolan said. “If we can keep this thing afloat, it’ll be outstanding, but just like everything else, I keep waiting for that other shoe to fall.”
