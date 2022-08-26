FULTON – The Fulton Steamers started their season off on the right track on Friday night, easing past Galena 31-12 to pick up a week one victory.

The Steamers are coming off of a 9-3 season and look to keep that momentum throughout the season.

The Steamers head to West Carroll next Friday for a 7 p.m. game as they look to pick up another win. They won’t return back home until Sept. 17 against Muskegon Catholic at 12 p.m.

