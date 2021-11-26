The Fulton Steamers are back in action on the mats, and they're looking forward to a postseason for the first time in two years.
The Illinois wrestlers had their wrestling season shortened and postseason cut out last year because of the return from COVID in the state.
"Postseason," head coach Chris Grant said. "It is a long season and we take each practice, dual, and tournament in stride to prepare us for a deep run into the individual postseason."
The Steamers have a small and young team, but are looking to a few with experience. Ben Fosdick, Zane Pannell and Conner Cheridan are three juniors who are back and ready to make their names known.
"These three juniors have been wrestling for a long time and are ready to make their run to the state tournament," Grant said. "They are natural leaders and know what it takes to get deep into the postseason. Ben broke an ankle last year and missed most of the "COVIE" season. Conner missed all of last year due to being in baseball. Zane placed 5th at the F/S State tournament last year."
Having a full season will be a change for the wrestlers, as will the return to tournaments.
The three juniors, though, are the only upperclassmen. The Steamers are coming into 2021 with no seniors on the team and plenty of inexperience.
It also means they are not necessarily taking their success from wins and losses in dual meets.
"We will be giving up several weight classes in dual meets," Grant said. "We will need to learn that dual meet losses will not define how each individual can find success in the postseason."
The youth and numbers, though, don't mean anything for individual records. Grant is hoping to make a trip to state and with multiple athletes.
"[You can expect] a small, young team with some pretty good talent," Grant said. "The Steamers could produce several wrestlers to the state series."
